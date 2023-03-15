Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Shane Michael Scheid, 41, warrant, March 7.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 8VE in Clark reported an abandoned vehicle. A gray Honda Sonata has been parked in the area for approximately a week and is full of someone’s personal belongings, 7:29 a.m., March 5.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported that her and her husband got their vehicle stuck in the mud about 5.8 miles up the road. Deputy provided assistance, 5:02 p.m., March 10.
Caller on milepost 21 of WYO 295 in Powell reported a car on fire, 5:24 p.m., March 11.
Other
Caller on Lane 10 1/2 in Powell said that his brother threatened to shoot him. Deputy provided assistance, 12:48 p.m., March 5.
Caller on Lane 10 1/2 in Powell said his brother is tearing down his fence to try and get the caller into a physical altercation. Deputy provided assistance, 10:41 a.m., March 6.
Caller on WYO 120 N/County Road 7WC in Cody reported a possibly intoxicated 40-year-old male who is in the ditch. Deputy provided assistance, 1:22 p.m., March 6.
Caller on Lane 10 1/2 in Powell said his brother is over at the shop destroying property. Deputy provided assistance, 7:59 a.m., March 7.
Caller on Lane 10 1/2 in Powell states he received a call from his brother that he is destroying his things. The caller is currently at his mother’s house, 7:41 p.m., March 7.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody requested a welfare check on her husband who is possibly suicidal, 11:46 a.m., March 8.
Caller on Oak Drive in Cody requested a welfare check on a 24-year-old who is self harming. Deputy provided assistance, 6:15 p.m., March 8.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported a dark colored Toyota with a male driver slumped over the wheel. Deputy provided assistance, 3:16 p.m., March 10.
Caller on Park Drive in Cody states he believes there are possibly three subjects shooting guns off their front porch. Deputy provided assistance, 10:35 p.m., March 10.
Caller on Schneider Road in Cody said a subject in California attempted to fraud his wife. Deputy provided assistance, 5:52 p.m., March 11.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christopher F. McGonagle, 22, DWUS - 2nd offense, no proof of insurance, March 6.
Bridger C. Wilson, 23, DWUS - 2nd offense, no proof of insurance, March 7.
Katherine E. Lewis, 72, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, March 7.
Mona T. Harling, 53, warrant, March 9.
Nicholas K. Webb, 33, theft, interference with peace officer and speed, March 11.
Robert L. Ferguson, 58, public intoxication, March 11.
Disturbance
Caller on 32nd Street states there is very loud music and believes there is possible underage drinking, 10:02 p.m., March 10.
Caller on Cougar Avenue said her upstairs neighbors are walking loud. Officer provided assistance, 4:43 p.m., March 12.
Caller on 16th Street said an intoxicated male broke a window into the residence and won’t leave. Officer provided assistance, 10:46 p.m., March 12.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said a Title 25 in ER is getting out of hand, officer provided assistance, 6:37 p.m., March 13.
Traffic
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a vehicle running while unoccupied, 2:28 a.m., March 8.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported an abandoned newer red Ford truck parked in front of the house for the last 8 or 9 days. Officer provided assistance, 7:51 a.m., March 8.
REDDI report on white Ford with a red stripe on the tail gate. The caller advised Wyoming Highway Patrol it was all over the road on US 14-16-20 E. WHP made contact in town. Officer provided assistance, 9:35 a.m., March 8.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th St. caller says that his black GMC pickup was damaged while it was parked. Officer gave assistance, 7:03 p.m. March 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue caller believes his truck was hit last night, 1:25 p.m., March 9.
Motor vehicle crash on Baker Drive. Caller hit a parked vehicle. No injuries or blockage. Officer provided assistance, 11:44 a.m., March 10.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller says there is an older male who just left the restaurant after drinking. Caller believes the man is unsafe to drive as he could barely walk and is currently sitting in the vehicle with it running, 5:34 p.m., March 10.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue/16 Street. Red Ford took off a mirror and left the scene. Officer provided assistance, 1:55 p.m., March 13.
Other
Caller on WYO 120 N requested a welfare check on their business partner. Officer provided assistance, 7:49 a.m., March 7.
Intoxicated female arrested on Sheridan Avenue, 4:23 p.m., March 7.
Caller on Stampede Avenue says his son didn’t get off the bus from school, 4:40 p.m., March 7.
Assist Billings Police Department in locating a male subject driving a 2005 tan Dodge 1500, 4:36 p.m., March 8.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue filed a nuisance complaint after a couple of males who were asked to leave and are now sitting in the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 10:15 p.m., March 9.
Caller on 11th Street requested a check on a female who lives alone, has had no phone contact for two days and who missed her pickup with the bus driver. Officer provided assistance, 9:06 a.m., March 10.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue says her neighbor is trying to move in to her house and she doesn’t want him to. Officer provided assistance, 4:22 p.m., March 11.
Caller on 31st Street reported suspicious activity with a male seen on the doorbell camera walking up to her front door and looking around her son’s car. Officer provided assistance, 11:21 p.m., March 11.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said her car was keyed while parked last night, 1:22 p.m., March 12.
Caller on 16th Street reported an intoxicated male broke a window into the residence and won’t leave. Officer provided assistance, 10:46 p.m., March 12.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported a male in her neighbor’s yard is stalking her. Officer provided assistance, 5:50 a.m., March 13.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue at Wyoming Outpost Auctions came to work this morning and found a broken window, 9:07 a.m., March 13.
Caller on Central Avenue reported a male looking in cars and wearing all black, 11:23 a.m., March 13.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported two locks cut off at storage unit, 5:07 p.m., March 13.
