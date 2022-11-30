Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Claire Elizabeth Wyndham Bowler, 34, warrant, Nov. 23.
Jerimiah Michael Swanson, 40, criminal entry, Nov. 24.
Jose Antonio Villagomez Roque, 21, interference with peace officer, obstruction, Nov. 27.
Ricardo Tellez-Aguilar, 36, speeding, no drivers license, interference with peace officer, Nov. 27.
Manuel Antonio Altamira Avila, 36, interference with peace officer, obstruction, Nov. 27.
Jerimiah Michael Swanson, 40, warrant, Nov. 28.
Traffic
Traffic stop on North Division Street. Driver warned for windshield visibility, 8:23 a.m., Nov. 21.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2 and Olive Road said there are approximately five horses and one mule in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 5:30 a.m., Nov. 22.
Caller on County Road 8UC said a horse was run off the road. Deputy provided assistance, 4:27 p.m., Nov. 23.
Other
Caller on County Road 3FK and US 14-16-20 E found clothes along the highway. Deputy provided assistance, 9:55 a.m., Nov. 20.
Caller on Lane 10 said they see flames in the ditch and are not sure if it’s a controlled burn. Deputy provided assistance, 5:16 p.m., Nov. 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeffrey L. Gideon, 57, public intoxication, Nov. 24.
Thomas A. McJunkin, 69, DUI, 2nd offense within 10 years, unsafe vehicle, Nov. 24.
Tyler L. Raymond, 30, DUI of controlled substance, Nov. 25.
Michael K. Gould, 64, DUI, careless driving, expired registration, Nov. 26.
Ryan R. Aune, 30, DUI, 2nd offense within 10 years, failure to maintain single lane, Nov. 27.
Kenneth L. Sizemore, 38, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, Nov. 27.
Joseph Calvo, 25, battery and criminal trespass, Nov. 28.
Disturbance
Caller on 29th Street said a male and female are yelling at each other and slamming doors. The caller thinks he heard someone get slapped. Officer provided assistance, 6:48 p.m., Nov. 21.
Caller on A St. is hearing possible alarm that was discarded into a dumpster near a commercial building between A and B Streets. Officer provided assistance, 12:36 p.m. Nov. 25.
Caller on Stella Court said there are a male and female arguing. Officer provided assistance, 8:58 p.m., Nov. 24.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported a 50-year-old male inside yelling and cussing. Caller believes he may be under the influence. Officer provided assistance, 1:35 p.m., Nov. 28.
Traffic
Caller on 9th St. says a male didn’t stop and sped out of the cancer center. He is willing to sign a complaint. Officer issued a citation, 10:33 a.m. Nov. 22.
Motor vehicle crash on US 14-16-20 E, car vs. deer, no injuries, no blockage. Wyoming Highway Patrol responded and handled, 4:01 p.m. Nov. 22.
Motor vehicle crash on US 14-16-20 E, 2020 Chevy Silverado vs. Subaru Outback, 2:13 p.m. Nov. 23.
Motor vehicle crash on 29th St. and Lincoln Ave. delayed reporting, Toyota vs. dumpster, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 24.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 114, vehicle in a ditch, no injuries, referred to other agency, 12:43 p.m. Nov. 25.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Ave. vehicle vs. deer, 8:05 p.m. Nov. 26.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. said that a red Toyota was driving erratically and headed west approximately five minutes ago. Officer unable to locate, 8:54 p.m. Nov. 26.
Motor vehicle crash on 8th St. white Dodge Journey vs. tan Toyota SUV no injuries, road blockage, 7:58 p.m. Nov. 27.
Motor Vehicle Crash on 17th St. vehicle slid off road but was able to get moving again no damage. Officer provided assistance, 6:03 a.m. Nov. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Ave. and 13th St. two vehicles involved, no injuries and no blockage, Nov. 28, 9:49 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash on Canyon Ave. black Rav4 vs. white Highlander, no injuries, no blockage, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 28.
Motor vehicle crash on 15th St. white GMC Sierra vs. grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, no injuries and no blockage, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 28.
Other
Caller on Big Horn Avenue witnessed a male shoplifting. Officer provided assistance, 8:33 a.m., Nov. 21.
Caller on 11th Street requested an officer to respond to this location because neighbor was outside, calling her a “crackhead.” Officer provided assistance, 6:39 p.m., Nov. 21.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said there is a male who is possibly intoxicated and is sleeping outside, 11:46 a.m., Nov. 22.
Caller on B Street/E Avenue said that someone stole the plate from their trailer and they last saw it in September, 4:44 p.m., Nov. 22.
Caller on Kent Avenue wishes to speak to an officer in regards to a possible conflict with a coworker, 5:15 p.m., Nov. 22.
Caller on Lt. Childers Street said he is highly intoxicated and needs help. He said he is not thinking about hurting himself but would not clarify what kind of help he needed, 12:22 a.m., Nov. 24.
Caller on County Road 2AC said that someone pulled in their driveway and turned off their headlights. The caller is out of town and saw it on his camera, 9:55 p.m., Nov. 24.
Caller from Silver Sage Insurance on Yellowstone Avenue said that someone attempted to break in over the holiday and broke a part of her front door. Officer provided assistance, 8:15 a.m., Nov. 25.
Caller on 34th Street said their social security number was used to open accounts. Officer provided assistance, 11:29 a.m., Nov. 25.
Caller on Madison Avenue said there were three medium sized Huskies at large, and they were headed eastbound. Officer provided assistance, 3:43 p.m., Nov. 25.
Caller on Cooper Lane said they were bitten by a dog. Officer provided assistance, 5:21 p.m., Nov. 25.
Caller on Rio Vista Ave. is reporting fraud charges on credit card, has canceled card already. Officer provided assistance, 11:25 a.m. Nov. 28.
Caller on North Chugwater Drive reported ongoing verbal harassment. Officer provided assistance, 1:16 p.m., Nov. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.