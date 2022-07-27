Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Alejandro B. Vazquez, 24, of Provo, Utah, and Courtney M. McVey, 21, of Cody.
Coleman M. Mayhew, 21, and Taylor R. Miller, 21, both of Mexico, Mo.
Calyton K. Webster, 27, and Lottie M. Augedahl, 26, both of Cody.
Preston K. Meade, 25, and Grace E. Andritsch, 24, both of Seattle.
Joel L. Bush, 28, and Ellie J. Highland, 26, both of South Bend, Ind.
Rohn R. Stoeffler, 57, and Sibyl J. Ego, 57, both of Palatka, Fla.
Dustin R. Fry, 35, and Shantel D. Baldridge, 30, both of Powell.
Larissa D. Santos, 25, and Riley J. Harman, 24, both of Powell.
Travis S. Crane, 45, and Jill A. Lynn, 48, both of Cody.
Cory D. Gilbertson, 34, and Shanea A. Mitchell, 27, both of Lyman.
Mark R. Albrecht, 60, of Bozeman, Mont., and Pamela J. Nelson, 59, of Clark.
