Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 20, 5:50 p.m., 1225 Red Butte Ave., dumpster fire, extinguished, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 26 minutes.
April 22, 12:39 p.m., 54 Hitchingpost Drive, field fire, extinguished, five units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 51 minutes.
April 22, 8:51 p.m., 601 6th St., gas leak, investigated, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 15 minutes.
April 23, 12 a.m., 7 Miller Drive, field fire, extinguished, five units and 17 personnel. Time is service: 1 hour, 2 minutes.
April 23, 1:12 p.m., 2602 Ina Ave., burning ditches, mop up, five units and 16 personnel.
April 23, 8:52 p.m., 128 McCullough Drive, gas smell, investigated, three units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 38 minutes.
