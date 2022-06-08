Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Boone Roberts, 73, driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense in 10 years, June 1.
Patrick Little, 40, warrant, June 2.
Jeffrey Longshore, 35, domestic battery unlawful contact, June 4.
Shane Williamson, 35, unlawful contact, rude insolent or angry touches, June 5.
Disturbance
Physical altercation occurred on WYO 295 in Powell, 11:24 p.m. June 3.
Traffic
Caller’s black car is stuck in mud with four people in car on McCullough Peaks Road in Cody. Deputy provided assistance 2:24 p.m. May 30.
Vehicle stuck in the mud on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody. Deputy provided assistance, 3:47 p.m. May 31.
REDDI report on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, a white SUV all over the road, headed westbound towards east entrance. Deputy unable to locate 2:50 p.m. June 1.
Dogs in the roadway on Big Horn Avenue in Powell, deputy provided assistance, 6:27 p.m. June 1.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell, says diesel truck did a burn out in front of residence, possibly headed south. Deputy provided assistance, 11:08 p.m. June 1.
Brown mule in road on Road 2AB and Schneider Road in Cody, 2:50 p.m. June 2.
Heavy road oil on the roadway on US 14A in Cody. Wyoming Highway Patrol advised for sand. Deputy provided assistance 3:12 p.m. June 2.
REDDI report on WYO 310 in Frannie, white SUV swerving all over the road. Deputies unable to locate 11:10 p.m. June 3.
REDDI report US 14-16-20 E and Musser Road in Cody, white vehicle with no back plate was driving slowly and couldn’t maintain lane. Deputies unable to locate, 10:57 p.m. June 4.
Other
A caller on Appaloosa Lane in Cody would like to speak with a deputy regarding suspicious activity in the neighborhood. Deputy provided assistance, 3:58 p.m. May 29.
Caller on N. Evarts Street in Powell would like to speak to a deputy about car being videotaped. Deputy provided assistance, 8:26 p.m. May 29.
A caller says neighbors are purposely running their water into the property on Sunset Drive in Cody and wants to show a deputy the situation. A deputy provided assistance, 7:30 a.m. May 30.
Caller on County Road 6UU in Cody says that mailboxes have been destroyed, 8:38 a.m. May 30.
Picnic table missing from property on Road 8VC in Clark. Caller unsure if anything else is missing, 8:23 p.m. May 30.
Caller on Road 8 1/2 in Powell needs to have three people trespassed, 9:18 p.m. May 30.
Caller on Road 6QS in Cody reported identity theft, 3:57 p.m. June 1.
Caller on Jo Anns Road in Cody has been defrauded, 6:36 p.m. June 1.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody found items on property and would like a deputy to evaluate. Deputy provided assistance, 9:37 a.m. June 2.
Caller on Arrowhead Drive E in Meeteetse, damaged electrical lines during digging, 12:09 p.m. June 3.
Caller on US 14A says items were stolen from the job site, 9:13 a.m. June 4.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ame Woodbeck, 50, driving while under influence, second offense within 10 years, failure to maintain lane, and improper left turn, June 4.
Laura Stanley, 42, probation violation, June 5.
Disturbance
Caller on 12th Street says 12 kids at Livingston being rowdy. No description due to time of night. Officer provided assistance 12:08 a.m. June 5.
A male and female are arguing and have been for the last 20 minutes on WYO 120 N, 1:11 p.m. June 5.
Traffic
Caller on Maple Leaf Avenue says a subject working on a neighbor’s house have him blocked in his driveway. Officer provided assistance, 8:58 a.m. May 31.
Caller says a truck cut her off causing her to slam on the brakes and almost hit another vehicle on Sheridan Avenue. Caller says driver of truck appeared to be young male and she is willing to sign a complaint. Officer provided assistance 12:52 p.m. May 31.
REDDI report WYO 291 grey Toyota 4Runner coming into town, driving off shoulder and crossing the centerline. Officer issued a warning, 4:17 p.m. May 31.
Motor vehicle crash on 15th Street, caller in city owned forklift, no injuries, no blockage, no hazards, officer provided assistance, 1:40 p.m. June 1.
Caller says a blue Chevy Impala cut traffic off and then a semi and brake checked the semi on Stampede Avenue. Car gone upon officer’s arrival 8:36 a.m. June 3.
A bench style seat in middle of road on West Yellowstone Ave. Officer provided assistance 10:19 a.m. June 3.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue backed into a 2019 GMC Denali. Officer provided assistance 5:35 p.m. June 6.
Caller on 12th St. and Sheridan Avenue says car with teenagers holding up traffic at green light letting people in and out of vehicle. Officer unable to locate, 7:17 p.m. June 6.
Other
A male on Canyon Avenue says that his wife threatened him this morning, officer provided assistance, 11:39 a.m. May 31.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says that there is a subject who he is trying to stay away from because subject threatened to beat the caller up. Officer provided assistance, 12:14 p.m. May 31.
Caller on Robert Street says his RV was broken into, 12:15 p.m. May 31.
Caller on Canyon Avenue heard six to seven gunshots. Officer unable to locate 8:58 p.m. May 31.
A 16th Street caller would like to speak to an officer about someone driving who should not be. Officer gave assistance, 9:16 a.m. June 1.
Nuisance complaint call on Gail Lane on vacant residence with red roof, overgrown lawn. Officer provided assistance, 9:16 a.m. June 1.
Caller on Beck Avenue alley, says garbage has not been picked up for several weeks. Officer gave assistance, 12:13 p.m. June 1.
Caller on Olive Glenn Drive would like to speak to the code enforcement officer regarding a gravel pile in the street on Lichen Drive. Officer gave assistance, 2:43 p.m. June 1.
A caller on Salsbury Avenue fears something is going to happen in her neighborhood tonight. Officer provided assistance 8:46 p.m. June 1.
Caller would like officers to check residence on Twin Creek Trail Avenue. Neighbor advised her dogs were barking and wanted to know if caller was home. Officer provided assistance 12:19 a.m. June 3.
Neighbor’s dogs on Carter Avenue are trying to break down callers fence to attack caller’s dogs. Officer gave assistance, 10:30 a.m. June 3.
Caller in Cody says his wife is going crazy and has a recording he would like an officer to listen to. Officer provided assistance, 11:08 a.m. June 3.
Caller on 18th Street wants to speak to an officer about laws with people dumping lawn clippings in his dumpster. Officer provided assistance 1:19 p.m. June 3.
A female caller on Alger Avenue thinks the deer on her porch might be deceased. Caller called back the deer is not deceased, has moved. Deer gone upon officer arrival, 4:18 p.m. June 3.
Rock thrown through front picture window on 29th Street, 3:47 a.m. June 4.
Caller on Monte Vista Avenue says her grandmother was walking her dogs earlier and a tree shrub business was letting their dogs run loose. Officer provided assistance, 10:58 a.m. June 4.
Branch manager on 17th Street would like a walk through with an officer. Officer provided assistance, 1:36 p.m. June 4.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue has a complaint against a business. Caller is waiting by his 2001 GMC pickup with camper, officer provided assistance 2:31 p.m. June 4.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that a recently terminated employee has been circling the building and employees are scared. Officer gave assistance, 10:18 p.m. June 4.
Window broke out on two locations on Blackburn Avenue, 7:07 p.m. June 5.
US 14-16-20 E male subject asking for money and now down by the lake. Officer unable to locate 8:17 p.m. June 30.
Front master bedroom window alarm went off on Dale Drive officer provided assistance 1:04 a.m. June 6.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue was trying to sell a saw and they received three checks for the full amount but from different people. Officer provided assistance, 8:03 a.m. June 6.
Subject out on Blackburn Avenue carrying a samurai sword, officer provided assistance 8:45 a.m. June 6.
Caller on 14th St. states they had some plants stolen possibly taken after Saturday, approximately 54 plants, 8:55 a.m. June 6.
Caller on Bakken Avenue says that some teenage children are hopping fences and trespassing on peoples property. Officer provided assistance 2:03 p.m. June 6.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says camper is missing it is a Keystone Premier, 5:02 p.m. June 6.
