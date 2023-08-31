Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Clinton James Bassett, 43, warrant, Aug. 23.
Kaycie Elizabeth Marcial, 46, warrant attempt, Aug. 25.
Michael John Burkett, 36, violating protection order, Aug. 25.
Tommy Riley Blood, 20, possession of controlled substance, DUI of controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, illegal possession of nicotine products, Aug. 27.
Brad Lee Corbin, 41, warrant, Aug. 28.
Michael John Burkett, 36, kidnapping - inflicting bodily injury, terrorizing, warrant, Aug. 29.
Disturbance
Caller on WYO 290 in Meeteetse stated there was a possible domestic at this address. Deputy provided assistance, 12:04 p.m., Aug. 20.
Caller on Milkyway Drive in Cody reported a male and female arguing, 1:13 a.m., Aug. 22.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported there was a male banging on the door and was highly intoxicated. PCSO assisted the Cody Police Department, 1:13 a.m., Aug. 25.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 6WXE in Cody reported suspicious activity after finding a white Lexus destroyed and abandoned at Red Lake. Deputy provided assistance, 7:58 a.m., Aug. 21.
Caller on Lane 5/Road 7 in Powell reported a black Suburban vehicle driving on his property, 6:18 p.m., Aug. 21.
PCSO assisted on West Yellowstone Avenue in Cody after there were reports of a white, older Dodge driving erratically. An arrest was made, 1:57 a.m., Aug. 22.
PCSO assisted on S Absaroka Street/E Coulter Avenue to attempt to locate a blue Semi truck involved in hitting a pedestrian in Powell, 8:06 a.m., Aug. 22.
Caller on WYO 114 in Deaver reported a Gooseneck overturned and hay was all over the highway. PCSO assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with traffic control, 6:56 p.m., Aug. 22.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WX in Cody. F250 pickup truck hit a road sign and went into the ditch, 6:14 p.m., Aug. 26.
Other
Caller on Road 7 in Powell stated her medication was stolen, 11:13 a.m., Aug. 20.
Caller on Lane 8 ½ in Powell requested an attempt to locate after reporting they’ve been unable to get a hold of his father-in-law since Wednesday. Handled by Dispatch, 2:08 p.m., Aug. 20.
PCSO assisted the Powell Police Department at Maverik Store 346 on E Coulter Avenue for a harassment call, 11 p.m., Aug. 20.
Caller on Road 5N in Powell requested assistance for a livestock inspector on a stolen cattle investigation, 9:01 a.m., Aug. 21.
Caller on County Road 6FV in Cody said his neighbor has been dumping trash on his property over the last couple of days. Deputy provided assistance, 1:17 p.m., Aug. 21.
Caller on E Greybull Road in Meeteetse reported a man fell out of a recliner but had no reported injuries. Deputy provided assistance, 12:50 a.m., Aug. 22.
Caller on Shoshone River Drive in Cody advised his life was threatened by their daughter’s boyfriend. Deputy provided assistance, 11:17 a.m., Aug. 23.
Search and rescue call on US 14-16-20 W in Cody on Eagle Creek Trail with reports of someone with a possible broken hip, 1:10 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on Cooper Lane E in Cody reported their cargo trailer has been stolen, 3:15 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody requested a welfare check on his children. Deputy provided assistance, 8:47 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on milepost 4 of US 14A in Cody said he was walking into town and he thinks there is a bear near him. Deputy provided assistance, 1:50 a.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on Canyon Lake Drive in Cody reported a black iPhone was found on the side of the road, 9:02 a.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody reported a horse was shot, 10:07 a.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on WYO 120 S in Cody reported they were assaulted by a coworker, 6:29 p.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on Road 5 in Powell reported suspicious activity, stating his car alarm went off twice and shortly after he walked out to check the area, he heard his neighbor’s alarm go off as well, 10:39 p.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on Outlaw Trailhead on County Road 7WC in Cody stated he found human remains, 11:18 a.m., Aug. 25.
Search & Rescue call at Outlaw Trailhead for a body recovery, 12:25 p.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on Barrows Road in Powell reported harassment after saying she had been receiving calls from an unknown caller asking questions in regards to her 6-year-old daughter. Deputy provided assistance, 3:09 p.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on County Road 6BU in Cody reported unsafe shooting and said rocks in front of their home had been hit. Caller said it sounded like a rifle, 4:19 p.m., Aug. 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Skyler D. Phillips, 38, warrant, Aug. 24.
Staci L. Thomas, 33, warrant, Aug. 24.
Kenneth J. Campbell, 50, battery, breach of peace, interference with peace officer, Aug. 25.
Kaycie E. Marcial, 46, warrant, Aug. 25.
Dennis W. Mason, 55, criminal entry, probation violation, Aug. 25.
Brad L. Corbin, 41, criminal trespass, warrant, probation violation, Aug. 25.
Silvas S. Ward, 25, DUI - incapable of safely driving, failure to maintain lane, Aug. 25.
Barbara J. Fisher, 61, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to signal and failure to yield to emergency vehicle, Aug. 27.
Rodrigo A. Aspengren, 49, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to signal and no license plate light, Aug. 27.
Gunnar K. Eckhardt, 27, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to stop at stop sign, Aug. 27.
Disturbance
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a male banging on the door highly intoxicated, 1:03 a.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on Baker Drive reported a domestic disturbance. The caller’s sister advised her keys and phone were forcibly removed from her person. Officer provided assistance, 4:25 p.m., Aug. 26.
Traffic
Caller on Stampede Avenue/17th Street reported a female driver in the left turn lane looks to be dozing off. Officer provided assistance, 12 p.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on Birch Lane reported a juvenile for riding a go-kart in the neighborhood. Officer provided assistance, 8:15 p.m., Aug. 24.
Motor vehicle crash on Rocky Road with equipment being damaged due to someone running it over, 8:27 a.m., Aug. 25.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street. Hit and run in the lot with the caller’s vehicle struck,0 causing a long streak of damage down the driver’s side. Officer provided assistance, 6 p.m., Aug. 28.
Other
Caller on 17th Street reported a homeless man was living behind Ace Hardware and was just seen bringing supplies into the trees. Officer provided assistance, 10:04 a.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on 32nd Street reported verbal altercation with neighbor, 10:28 a.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on 31st Street advised their neighbor had lots of trash in the front yard, 10:48 a.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported the theft of an iPad, 12:51 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested a welfare check on a young male they kept receiving phone calls from. Officer provided assistance, 4:16 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on 19th Street requested a child welfare check after reporting a 14 year old hit his 12 year old brother leaving marks. Officer provided assistance, 4:47 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on Draw Street reported there were kids playing football but kept hitting her vehicle with the ball. Officer provided assistance, 7:23 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported suspicious activity with a vehicle that pulls into the lot every Monday, goes into the building, stays for a short time and then leaves. Officer provided assistance, 9:26 a.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue reported there was an intoxicated male sleeping in his house that he doesn’t know. The male was last seen headed southbound on 19th Street in cargo shorts and a blue shirt and is approximately 65 years old, 5:25 a.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on 19th Street/Bleistein Avenue reported a female laying in the gutter, possibly intoxicated, 8:10 p.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said there is a kid who has been wandering the area. Officer provided assistance, 8:29 p.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported he accidentally got his employer scammed out of $5,000, 10:12 p.m., Aug. 25.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported work tools were taken from a truck by an unknown suspect between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 7:28 p.m., Aug. 28.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street reported there was someone sleeping at the front entrance of the library. Officer provided assistance, 10:20 p.m., Aug. 28.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue reported suspicious activity with male off to the side of a building having a fire lit. Officer provided assistance, 11:11 p.m., Aug. 28.
