Arion is a 9-month-old Alabay also known as a Central Asian Shepherd dog, he could get up to 170 lbs. He is in need of training but he is a fast learner. He will need to go into a home where he is the only dog as he doesn’t play well with some dogs. Baby Kitty AKA “BK” is a 4.5-year-old grey tabby. She is a very sweet girl that loves cuddles and pets. She is a pretty mellow lady who got along with dogs and older children in her last home. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

