Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Gerald Johnston, 56, burglary and using another person’s credit card for under $1,000, March 24
Jeremy Pitts, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal lane change, March 29
Disturbance
Assist Cody PD with multiple fights at Silver Dollar Bar, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, March 27, 1:55 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, March 21, 2:04 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, WYO 290, Meeteetse, March 22, 4:35 p.m.
Request to speak with deputy about speeders in area, County Road 8WC, Clark, March 23, 2:51 p.m.
Car vs. deer crash, Lane 8 1/2 and Road 6, Powell, March 23, 9:42 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to stop at stop sign, warned for failure to yield right-of-way, 10th Street and Rumsey Avenue, Cody, March 24, 8:53 p.m.
Delivery driver hit power meter and drove away, case opened, Lane 10 1/2, Powell, March 27, 5:31 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, County Road 2AB, Cody, March 27, 6:36 p.m.
Other
Cow and calf in the road, WYO 295 and Lane 7, Powell, March 21, 8:26 a.m.
Two horses running at large on road, Lane 4 and Road 8, Powell, March 21, 7:55 p.m.
Search and rescue call for overdue motorcyclist, Lp Oilfield Road, Powell, March 22, 8:30 a.m.
Three cows on the road, call dropped before more information was given, Lane 7, Powell, March 22, 9:15 a.m.
Someone damaged windmill and solar lights, case opened, Road 1, Powell, March 22, 9:32 a.m.
Fraud calls from someone selling elderly woman’s possessions, case opened, March 22, 12:09 p.m.
Man on BLM land has been digging and building something, no vehicle, call unfounded, was trail maintenance, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, March 22, 3:35 p.m.
Red lifted Ford truck with pink window paint, no plates, followed reporting party home and punched her husband in the face, case opened, WYO 295, Powell, March 22, 9:22 p.m.
Man was in Lander hospital, picked up by unknown person, welfare check requested, assistance given, Road 7, Powell, March 23, 3:08 p.m.
Border collie with lime green collar, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, March 24, 7:54 a.m.
Man sent threatening texts, case opened, WYO 114, Powell, March 24, 10:39 a.m.
Person giving cashier’s checks over $1,000 to fraudulent company, March 25, 11:28 a.m.
Ten to 15 cows on the road, Lane 9 and Road 1, returned to owner, March 26, 12:07 a.m.
Neighbor shooting gun toward house, Shiloh Road, Cody, March 26, 9:58 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Philip Dobbins, 43, possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence of controlled substances, March 23
Gregory Soltero, 73, hit and run, stop sign violation, careless driving, March 26
Sierra Bathauer, 26, public intoxication, March 26
Dennis Solberg, 52, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, March 28
John Nave, 26, warrant for probation revocation, March 28
Disturbance
Neighbors playing music so loud words clearly audible, Pioneer Avenue, March 22, 9:28 p.m.
Neighbors get drunk and make a lot of noise constantly, calling law enforcement for report for landlord, 21st Street, March 24, 12:27 a.m.
Man and woman yelling at each other outside Presbyterian Church, assistance given, 23rd Street, March 25, 10:02 a.m.
Tenant playing loud music, other renters leaving because of music, tenant is aggressive toward others, is heavily intoxicated, Wyoming Avenue, March 25, 9:47 p.m.
Drunk woman started trashing house after being asked to leave, 23rd Street, March 26, 10:56 p.m.
Two men fighting, 13th Street and Salsbury Avenue, March 28, 6:38 p.m.
Traffic
Car vs. garbage truck, Park and Gerrans avenues, March 23, 9:27 a.m.
Driver cited for no valid registration, Sheridan Avenue, March 25, 10:19 a.m.
Two vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, 14th Street and Rumsey Avenue, March 25, 3:51 p.m.
Crash, no injuries, no blockage, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, March 26, 10:25 a.m.
No injury hit-and-run, 14th Street and Salsbury Avenue, March 26, 6:21 p.m.
Vehicle backed into at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, March 26, 7:38 p.m.
Person hit parked car, Sheridan Avenue, March 26, 8:55 p.m.
Driver cited for no taillights, Big Horn Avenue and North Lane, March 26, 9:28 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 45 in a 30 zone, Sheridan Avenue, March 27, 10:47 a.m.
Person hit mailbox and TCT box, North Street, March 27, 11:04 a.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, March 28, 2:09 a.m.
Other
Man laying between two dumpsters, assistance given, A Street, March 22, 6:49 a.m.
Reporting party got a fraud call and gave money through Facebook first, Simpson Avenue, March 22, 11:14 a.m.
People driving onto property, deer head showed up on doorstep today, B Street, March 22, 3:58 p.m.
Wallet found, returned to owner, Bleistein Avenue, March 23, 4:16 p.m.
Welfare check requested for man who talked about burning trailer home, kids not there at the moment, F Street, March 23, 5:51 p.m.
Man walking dogs without leashes at Beck Lake Park, 14th Street, March 24, 12:09 p.m.
Young malamute or husky got into rabbit cage and killed a bunch of pet rabbits, unable to locate, Wyoming Avenue, March 25, 2:04 a.m.
Underage smokers at Cody Middle School, case opened, March 25, 10:01 a.m.
Dead deer in the alley, assistance given, Pleasant View Drive, March 25, 10:19 a.m.
Storage unit broken into and boxes stolen, unsure what was stolen exactly, Blackburn Avenue, March 25, 1:14 p.m.
Request to speak with officer about abandoned property and dog, Baker Drive, March 25, 1:51 p.m.
Powdered substance in baggy found while cleaning apartment, Pioneer Avenue, March 26, 11:27 a.m.
Security guard at Cody Labs warehouse saw truck speeding away from work site, believes items are missing, case opened, County Road 2AB, March 26, 8:22 p.m.
Animal possibly trapped in window seal of house but can’t see it, assistance given, Newton Avenue, March 28, 11:05 a.m.
