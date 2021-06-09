Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Reporting party was fighting with subject, states subject was high on meth, nothing found, Road 8, Powell, May 31, 10:41 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, State Street, Meeteetse, May 31, 12:50 p.m.
Removing dead deer from road, Lane 17 and US 14A, Cody, May 31, 11:31 p.m.
Kids racing up and down road, unable to locate, Milkyway Drive, Cody, June 1, 2:57 p.m.
UTV accident with injuries, McCullough Peaks Road, Cody, June 1 3:27 p.m.
Driver cited for speed and expired registration, hays Avenue and Wyoming Avenue, Meeteetse, June 1, 4:45 p.m.
Large storage bin in intersection, WYO 120 S and US 14-16-20 E, June 2, 1:02 p.m.
Car vs. deer crash, case opened, Four Bear Lane and US 14-16-20 W, Cody, June 2, 7 p.m.
Other
Person backed into a motorcycle, County Road 7WC, Cody, May 30, 2:44 p.m.
Report of stolen firearms, livestock and numerous other items, call unfounded, Lane 12, Powell, May 31, 2:11 p.m.
Attempted vehicle break-in, case opened, Road 10, Powell, June 1, 8:03 a.m.
Vehicle parked where it shouldn’t be, case opened, Road 22, Powell, June 1, 2:36 p.m.
Reporting party bitten by dog, case opened, Ridge Road, Powell, June 1, 7:25 p.m.
Subject flying a drone over property, Hitching Post Drive, Cody, June 2, 9:50 a.m.
Name forged on document, case opened, Road 18, Powell, June 3, 6:05 p.m.
People dumping construction debris, Road 6 and Lane 10, Powell, June 4, 9:25 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashtin Drake, 29, warrant, interference with a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, June 3
Brian Richardson, 30, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, June 4
Jenny Adams, 36, warrant, June 5
Christy Knopp, 44, domestic battery to cause injury, June 7
Barclay McDaniel, 50, driving under the influence of alcohol, June 7
Raynard Admidin, 50, public intoxication, June 7
Disturbance
Reporting party says employee told him there was a man shooting a gun at the nd of Demaris Street below the stairs of the boat ramp, is worried he will scare customers, Demaris Street and Yellowstone Avenue, June 1, 12:45 p.m.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash, citation issued, Gulch Street and Yellowstone Avenue, June 1, 9:10 a.m.
Delayed report of hit-and-run, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, June 1, 1:07 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for no insurance and stop sign violation, WYO 120 N, June 2, 10:17 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to maintain lane, warned for obstructed driver’s view and broken tail light, River View Drive and WYO 120 N, June 3, 5:40 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 47 in a 30 zone, 8th Street, June 3, 4:03 p.m.
Driver cited for expired insurance and warned for illegal turn, Yellowstone Avenue, June 5, 1:31 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, no insurance, Sheridan Avenue, June 5, 4:22 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension and no proof of insurance, warned for stop sign violation, registration upon employment, 19th Street and Pioneer Avenue, June 5, 11:47 p.m.
Other
Woman says she is being threatened when she walks on an easement, assistance given, 15th Street, June 1, 5:27 p.m.
Man tried to leave Walmart with about $1,000 in goods in cart, was stopped and fled, Yellowstone Avenue, June 1, 6:19 p.m.
Husband is intoxicated and banging on door, want him to leave, assistance given, Goodturn Drive, June 1, 6:50 p.m.
Dogs next door bark constantly, one very aggressive, Warren Road, June 1, 9:50 p.m.
People throwing dog off dock, suspect animal cruelty, warning issued, 14th Street, June 2, 1:33 p.m.
German shepherd mix running-at-large, no collar, returned to owner, 8th Street, June 2, 2:27 p.m.
Tenants overfilled dumpster and now city won’t empty it, Pioneer Avenue, June 3, 8:52 a.m.
Two black border collies ran away from residence, one with three legs, returned to owner, F Street, June 3, 9:02 a.m.
Subject slammed door and broke window in van, walked east with blue and white shirt, Yellowstone Avenue, June 3, 9:11 p.m.
Granddaughter pushed into reservoir, assistance given, 14th Street, June 4, 1:42 p.m.
Thin man in “bro” hat and Texas Roadhouse shirt named Brian knocked on door, said he had a broken hand and asked to use bathroom, got in face of neighbor, is inside apartment now, case opened, 29th Street, June 4, 8:52 p.m.
Dead deer in road, Big Horn Avenue, June 5, 11:02 a.m.
Three teens in blue Toyota FJ Cruiser throwing water balloons and other things at people, citation issued, June 5, 4:55 p.m.
Person doing work on open gas line and cones marking work keep getting taken, assistance given, beck Avenue, June 5, 9:33 p.m.
Vehicle egged, Cougar Avenue, June 6, 9:46 a.m.
Car broken into last night between 9:30 p.m. and the morning, stole $120 cash and multitool, case opened, Kent Avenue, June 6, 9:59 a.m.
Attempted auto burglary, did not get in car but have video of three people, Kent Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Truck broken into but nothing taken, Ishawooa Trail Avenue , June 6, 4:11 p.m.
