Max is a 1-year-old Lab mix. He is a happy puppy with lots of energy. He will need a tall fence, and he is selective about which dogs he likes to hang out with. Max is a cuddler and would love to curl up on the couch with his human. He would need to be in a home without cats or young children. Riley is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair grey tabby. She has been with us at PCAS for over 300 days. She is a shy girl, but is very sweet. She’ll play hard to get until you start petting her and then the purring starts and she leans into it. She does really well with other cats and would probably prefer a feline friend in her new home. Max and Riley’s adoption fee has been sponsored thanks to a generous donor. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

