Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Paul Quick, speeding in a school zone, $185; Bentley Streling, speeding in a school zone, $195; Jaden Muller, speeding, $109
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Yana Novozhenina, dog at large, $75
