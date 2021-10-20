CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kenneth Geissler; Tuesday’s disposition hearing was vacated due to an emergency scheduling conflict. In July, a not guilty by reason of mental illness plea deal was struck between the defense and the state. Judge Bill Simpson has still not approved this deal. Geissler is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Zakary Diller; A Jan. 6 pretrial conference and Feb. 14 jury trial was set for Diller. He is facing up to 48 years in prison and $75,000 in fines for charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, theft of property valued $1,000 or more, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Diller is accused of stealing five guns and other artifacts during an alleged burglary at Old Trail Town in August.
State v. Gerald Johnston; The defendant is facing charges for destruction of property valued $1,000 or more, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Johnston is accused of damaging a glass window, a pair of handcuffs, some Croc footwear and a bath towel at the Park County Detention Center in July for a total of $1,660.04. He was already in custody for burglary, a charge he has pleaded guilty to.
State v. Flint Hostetler; A March 4 pretrial conference and March 16 jury trial was set for Hostetler. Hostetler is facing charges for 2 counts of aggravated assault and battery, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is accused of shooting a Byrna pellet gun at an individual parked in the street, striking their tire and causing a flat in April. He is no longer in custody after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; Dawe’s request to have his bond reduced from $50,000 cash only was rejected. The 5-day jury trial was pushed back to Nov. 29. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; A Dec. 2 evidentiary hearing was set for Stonehouse. On Sept. 20, Stonehouse had his probation revoked and reinstated for two more years. The very next day charges were filed against him on the second petition for the items that were allegedly found on Sept. 17. Stonehouse has been given a $10,000 personal signature bond and must report immediately to Park County Drug Court. On Monday the State submitted a request for an evidentiary hearing. In 2020 Stonehouse pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance Buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In December 2018, Stonehouse sold 6.5 Suboxone pills to confidential informants.
