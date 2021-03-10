Ian Ericson Gilmore was born March 1, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Laura Thormahlen and Eric Gilmore of Powell.
He weighed 4 pounds 7 ounces and was 16 inches long.
Ian joins sibling Izzy Thormahlen, 13.
Grandparents are Enedina Cervantes, Tamara and Ralph Miller, and Steve and Terry Gilmore.
Bowen Behr R. Ashworth was born March 2, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Alexandria and David Ashworth of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces.
Bowen joins sibling Carter Kay A. Ashworth, 1.
Grandparents are Randall and Kim Aldridge, and Al and Michelle Ashworth.
Jackson James Owens was born March 2, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jozie Ann Coy and James Billy Owens of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Bill and Mary Owens, B. Joe and the late Lori Coy.
Emmett Henderson was born March 5, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Morgan Ley and Zane Henderson of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Emmett joins sibling Havyn Henderson, 5.
Grandparents are Julie Ley, Larry Ley, Staci Henderson and Scott Henderson.
William Everett Foster was born March 4, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amber and Donald Foster of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.
William joins sibling Elyse Foster, 5.
Grandparents are Thomas and Debra Foster, and Kendra and Tony Davidson.
