Wacey Kay Whisonant was born Oct. 25, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center to Natalie and Colton Whisonant of Casper.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Grandparents are Bob and Peggy Whisonant, and Blane and Kim Rasmussen.
Charlei Eugene Crumb was born Nov. 23, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Samantha Speck and David Crumb of Cody.
Grandparents are Roxann Boydstun Howard, David Boydstun, Charles K. Crumb, MD, and Joanne Johnson Crumb.
Dillann Wayne LaCounte was born Nov. 24, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Ashley and Jacob LaCounte of Lovell.
He weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
He joins siblings Casey, 9, and Darren 18 months.
Grandparents are Ron and Debbie Salyer, Monte and Becky LaCounte and Janice Wardell.
Kinsley Baughman was born Nov. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amy Herrera and TC Baughman of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
She joins sibling Declan, 3.
Grandparents are Cathy Caulford, Vickie Baughman and Gary Baughman.
