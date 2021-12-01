Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kerrie Spinney, $103; James Steward, $103; Deanna Smith, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ray Dines, invalid docs, $140; Jason Fales, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $1,450; Gary Lear, expired temporary license, $140; Dustin Floyd, driving with suspended license, jail 20 days, 13 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Paula Smith, breach of peace, $220; Woody Lint, possession of controlled substances, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; Phillip Schubert, failure to notify change of address, $75; Robert Capron, illegal turn, $90; Sherri Pritchard, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances- 2nd offense in 10 years, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,270; Prestan Royer, negligently burning property, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 3 months unsupervised probation, $470; Gabriel Erlenbaugh, expired temporary license, $140; Heather Skinner, failure to yield, $90; Michelle Burbank, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Delaney Parker, Indianapolis, $125; Caleb Scott, Billings, $160; Oliver Klingenstein, Jackson, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Gray, Cedar City, Utah, driving with suspended license, $440; Sean Grimes, Cottonwood, Calif., shooting from or across road, $250; Christian Klein, Cheyenne, violation of protection order, jail 134 days, $220; Christian Klein, Cheyenne, domestic battery, jail 193 days, 193 suspended, $266; Michael Vanvleet, Laramie, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $1,450; Caleb Scott, Billings, driving with a suspended license, $440; Jeffrey Mallmann, Royal Oak, Mich., taking the wrong species of big game animal, $250.
