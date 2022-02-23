CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Shane Williamson; The state has submitted a fifth petition to revoke Williamson’s probation after he failed to show up for drug testing, meet with his probation agent, inform his agent of becoming unemployed, and receiving assault charges in Big Horn County. He has denied the charges and is in custody with a $150,000 cash only bond. In March 2019 Williamson was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and $250 in court fees after breaking probation for the fourth time. In his underlying offense Williamson was found guilty for forgery in 2011.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; The defendant has waived his right to a speedy trial. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August and is charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. He is scheduled for a March 31 jury trial.
State v. Ryan Eskeli; Eskeli is scheduled for a May 5 pretrial conference and June 13 jury trial. He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of receiving or delivering child pornography. Each of the charges carries a 5-12 year prison sentence. Authorities say Eskeli received and distributed photos and videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts from 2020-2021 on the internet. He has been in custody since Dec. 2 with a $100,000 cash only bond.
State v. Spencer Burns; The State Hospital responded to the court, saying the Park County Detention Center canceled transporting Burns to them in January due to staffing issues. The Hospital said they will try to get Burns a bed by March 23. In January the court determined the Wyoming State Hospital has not met their extended deadline to accept Burns and should admit the defendant as soon as possible. The Wyoming State Hospital had requested an extension to receive Burns because of a long wait list and other complications due to COVID-19. Burns was ordered to be transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital last June so he could receive psychiatric treatment and be reevaluated for competency as his attorney said he does not have the sufficient present capacity to stand trial. Burns also made a request to represent himself in the case. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Burns is accused of speeding on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking it before the incident.
State v. Cameron Torrey; Torrey is facing charges for aggravated assault, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Torrey is accused of assaulting another individual outside the Silver Dollar Bar in January, causing the person a fractured humerus, damaged teeth, possible concussion, and numerous contusions to the head and an injured right ear.
