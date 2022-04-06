Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Aaron Julian, 27, warrant, March 31
Adam Hopper, 40, warrant, March 31
Sierra Lee, 26, warrant, April 1
Teresa Lewis, 66, warrant for extradition for assault of a peace officer, April 2
Disturbance
Three gunshots heard on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:25 p.m. March 28.
Caller heard one gunshot on Road 6 in Powell and then saw a dark red and black Jeep Wrangler leave the area down Road 11 ½. Deputies were unable to locate them at 7:15 p.m. March 29.
Traffic
Two black cows on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 8:50 a.m. March 27.
Trash on road on US 14A in Powell, 1:20 p.m. March 27.
White side-by-side with black trim racing back and forth between the South Fork and a residence near the intersection of County Road 6SU and County Road 6WX in Cody at a high rate of speed. Deputies were unable to locate them at 3:45 p.m. March 27.
About 4-5 horses on the road near the intersection of Clear View Road and County Road 2AB in Cody, 5:25 a.m. March 29.
Black cow on Road 13 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 8 p.m. March 29.
Motor vehicle crash on Winchester Drive in Cody at an unknown address in Copperleaf with no injuries or blockage. A contractor backed into a parked vehicle and the victim is not on the scene, 3:35 p.m. March 31.
Vehicle abandoned on Reesy Road in Cody, 3:50 p.m. March 31.
A vehicle has a flat tire near the intersection of Road 18 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. April 1.
Man hit a deer earlier in the day in his 2008 Ford Escape near the intersection of County Road 1AB and Gunpowder Drive in Clark, 12:40 p.m. April 2.
Other
Possible suicidal subject on Prairieland Road in Clark, 9 a.m. March 27.
Man fell from a tree attempting to retrieve fishing lure on County Road 7WC in Cody, 11 a.m. March 27.
Woman said she saw a bag of possible drugs on Schneider Road in Cody belonging to someone taking care of an individual and that complaints were made to her, 4:55 p.m. March 27.
Kent Avenue in Cody tenant came in with a document they think is fraud. Deputies provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. March 28.
Stagecoach Trail in Cody resident is concerned they received a fraudulent letter. Deputies provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. March 28.
Caller found a full gun magazine out at the lake on County Road WXE about a week ago. Deputies provided assistance at 12:05 p.m. March 28.
Grass fire headed east from US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Referred to other agency at 2:55 p.m. March 28.
An ex tried to get into caller’s house on Arrowhead Drive in Cody this evening, is constantly driving by caller’s parents house and was getting into caller’s shop on Reesy Road, 11:20 p.m. March 28.
License plate found near the intersection of Road 19 and US 14 in Powell, 5:50 p.m. March 29.
Chimney fire on County Road 6GV in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. March 29.
County Road 6UU in Cody woman needs a photo of her vehicle, insurance driver’s license info. Deputies provided assistance at 9 a.m. March 30.
Road 4 in Powell resident wants to talk to a deputy about a possible fraud letter. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. March 30.
Trespassing complaint made on WYO 295 in Powell for unknown people riding dirt bikes and committing illegal dumping on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. March 30.
Caller with the U.S. Forest Service would like to speak to a supervisor regarding a search warrant on Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. March 30.
Lane 7 in Powell mother said her son is acting out verbally, 11:35 a.m. March 30.
Parties separated because of a domestic dispute on Lane 11 ½ in Powell. The caller’s adult son has been abusive for the last couple of days but does not live there and is not at the residence now. Deputies were unable to assist at 3 p.m. March 30.
Cole Road in Cody woman wants to talk to a deputy about someone threatening her. Deputies provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. March 30.
Lane 9 in Powell woman’s husband hasn’t returned from cutting wood earlier in the day, 8:20 p.m. March 30.
Harassment reported on Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. March 30,
Appaloosa Lane in Cody man wants to speak to deputies about another man possibly stalking him. Deputies were unable to assist at 8:30 a.m. March 31.
Lane 11 ½ in Powell woman wants to speak to a deputy about various issues her mother may be dealing with. Deputies were unable to assist at 1:45 p.m. March 31.
Department of Family Services reported a crime from more than 10 years ago that occurred in the Powell area possibly near Lane 11, 11:45 a.m. April 1.
Trout Peak Drive in Cody resident received a fraudulent check. Deputies provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. April 1.
County Road 6NS in Cody man said there is a random vehicle parked on his property and he wants it removed. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. April 2.
Fire call made on Musser Road in Cody, 3 p.m. April 2.
Cody resident on Musser Road out of money from a cash mobile phone application, which was confirmed by their bank, 5:50 p.m. April 2.
Fire in ditch and trees on Poley Road in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 6 p.m. April 2.
Harassment reported on Frederick Lane in Meeteetse, 7:10 p.m. April 2.
A 13-year-old female is sending suicidal text messages to a friend on County Road 3XP in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. April 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Andrew Rogers, 58, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, felon in possession in firearm, March 31
Heather Rogers, 45, domestic battery, March 31
Jessica Reesy, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, April 1
Sandra Frisby, 35, theft of $1,000 or more and possession of controlled substance, April 2
Jose Cuellar, 26, domestic battery- third or subsequent offense, April 2
Joseph Blevins, 40, warrant for possession of controlled substance, April 3
Jacqueline Hult, Cody, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to signal, April 3
Disturbance
Loud music reported on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 p.m. March 29.
Dogs are noisy on 11th Street all the time. Police issued a warning at 8:45 p.m. March 30.
Young girl heard screaming from green house near Cassie’s on Yellowstone Avenue. Police found nothing at 8 a.m. March 31.
Some dogs in an alley to the west and southeast of a man on Peake Avenue keep barking. Police were unable to locate them at 12:45 a.m. April 1.
Intoxicated man causing a disturbance on A Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. April 2.
Canyon View Avenue resident is playing music too loud and jumping around. Officers provided assistance at 6:10 p.m. April 3.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue that occurred on Feb. 24. Reported at 10:55 a.m. March 29.
Vehicle parked in front of man’s driveway on 15th Street, 10:05 a.m. March 30.
Traffic control requested for Big Horn Radio Network on Sheridan Avenue, 11:35 a.m. March 30.
Bus stop arm violation reported on 29th Street, 5:35 p.m. March 30.
Hickory Club man wants to talk to an officer about various traffic issues around his house. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. April 1.
Man witnessed a hit and run when a truck hit a passenger vehicle on Sheridan Avenue, 11:45 a.m. April 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue with no injuries or blockage and all parties at the scene. The caller is an employee but not involved, 12:25 p.m. April 1.
A vehicle hit a power pole on 15th Street. It is unknown when it occurred. The caller is with the City of Cody electrical department in a marked vehicle, 1:50 p.m. April 1.
Chevy with Louisiana license plates failing to yield to emergency vehicles on Sheridan Avenue, 7:20 p.m. April 2.
Dumpsters look like they’ve been hit by a motor vehicle on Sheridan Avenue on the 29th Street side. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. April 3.
Other
Twin Creek Trail Avenue resident has had strange things happen over the last few months. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. March 29.
Coast Guard keychain and several other keys found on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. March 29.
Caller would like the transient who is sleeping in their doorway on Stampede Avenue trespassed from their complex. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. March 29.
Welfare check requested for tenant who has not been paying utilities on Canyon View Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. March 29.
Davidson Avenue woman said her dog is at the pound and would like to talk to officers about the issue, 11:40 a.m. March 30.
Rumsey Avenue resident would like to speak to an officer about a potentially aggressive dog. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. March 30.
Police on River View Drive assisted with bomb squad callout made to Wyoming Highway Patrol building in Thermopolis, 5:50 a.m. March 31.
Canyon View Avenue woman would like to talk to an officer about a man harassing her and her boyfriend. Police were unable to assist at 2 p.m. March 31.
Two large dogs – a female black lab with a tan collar and a male tan white dog – seen near the intersection of 12th Street and Elm Avenue walking toward Tri Power Court. Officers provided assistance at 5:50 p.m. March 31.
Landlord wants to speak to an officer about a female tenant stealing from the home on 13th Street she is supposed to be evicted from, 10:40 a.m. April 1.
Blackheath Court caller wants to speak to an officer about a fraud call she just received. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. April 1.
Caller’s company had a remote worker that lived in Cody near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street that failed to return about $1,000 in company property, 11:35 a.m. April 1.
A resident said there is a woman in a breakroom on 17th Street that just fell victim to a scam. The caller is at the customer service desk and will guide the reporting officer to the person. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. April 1.
Man noticed writing all over his vehicle on Canyon View Avenue. Police were unable to assist at 10:35 p.m. April 1.
Carter Avenue resident out of money from an RV purchase online that turned out to be a scam, 11:55 a.m. April 2.
White man in his mid-30s and wearing glasses in front of a business on Rumsey Avenue harassing customers, asking for money and rides to different locations, wearing khaki clothes, a green backpack, 4:15 p.m. April 2.
Woman harassing the owners of a Sheridan Avenue restaurant in their main dining area. She has long brown hair and a gray and green hoodie, five foot seven inches tall with a slender build, 5:30 p.m. April 2.
Verbal threats made by phone on Sagebrush Street, 6:20 p.m. April 2.
Woman said she heard her neighbors screaming and heard a female say “get off me” on 23rd Street, 11:55 p.m. April 2.
Dead deer in Beck Avenue backyard, 9:40 a.m. April 3.
Man has taken possession of a caller’s dog on 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. April 3.
Underage smokers reported on 10th Street in Cody, 9:45 a.m. April 4.
Caller has concerns about sex trafficking near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. April 4.
A male friend of a 19th Street caller posted on Facebook about taking meds and killing himself. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. April 4.
