Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Candra Spees, 35, violating protection order, driving with suspended license, interference with custody, Aug. 4
Disturbance
Man causing a disturbance on Nielsen Road, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1.
Adults heard screaming at each other with many dogs barking on Appaloosa Lane. Deputies provided assistance at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 3.
Ongoing complaint of loud music on Milkyway Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Possible domestic dispute at the Yellowstone National Park East Entrance on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Park rangers responded to the call and said it was only a verbal issue, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 4.
Man and woman yelling and setting up camp on property on County Road 2DAW in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 7.
Three gunshots were heard fairly close to a caller on McCullough Road in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Traffic
ATV found rolled over at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody with nobody around it, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 1.
Cream colored cow on the road near Northern Gardens on County Road 2ABN in Cody, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 1.
Dispute over road use rights near the intersection of Rocking M Trail and Copperleaf Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 1.
Road closure signs moved and drove around on Road 7 in Powell, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
Vehicle abandoned on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 2.
A vehicle was abandoned near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14A in Cody, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 2.
Two motorcyclists with unknown injuries on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 2.
Hit-and-run victim on US 14-16-20 East in Cody. The suspect was in a white Honda Civic with damage to its rear passenger side. It was last seen heading west bound on Stampede Avenue about five minutes previous. Deputies were unable to locate it at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 3.
Road hazard on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 4.
Side-by-side is missing from Road 7 near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 8 in Powell. They said it ran out of gas and when they returned the next day it was gone, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 4.
Vehicle abandoned with flat tire on the side of Road 6 at the Powell Landfill. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 4.
Motorcycle crash near the UXU Ranch on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 5.
Wyoming Highway Patrol out with a hit and run victim near the intersection of Sunburst Drive and County Road 6WX in Cody, looking for a black truck suspect vehicle. Deputies provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 5.
Silver car speeding and headed east near the intersection of Lane 11 ½ and Road 12 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 5.
Six cows on Lane 8 between Road 12 and 12 1/2. They were last seen headed toward private property but the caller is worried because they’re not fenced in. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. Aug. 6.
Driver lost control near the intersection of Road 3 and Lane 9 in Powell, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 6.
Black horse and gold horse running on the road near the intersection of 29th Street and Ina Avenue. Deputies provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 6.
A 13-year-old boy was running in the middle of US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 7.
Fender bender crash at the WEA Market on State Street in Meeteetse with no injuries or blockage, 5:55 p.m. Aug. 7.
A silver Volkswagen Jetta and grey GMC crashed near the intersection of Road 10 and Lane 8 in Powell, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 7.
Other
There is a mare and a colt on a female’s property on Lane 8 in Powell. The caller knows where they belong but she’s having problems with the owner letting them eat her hay. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
Vehicle abandoned on property on Lane 14 in Powell, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 2.
County Road 6SU in Cody resident just got a call from a neighbor who said someone is walking around their property and trying to open the front door and look through the windows. Deputies were unable to locate them at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller lost her brindle mastiff dog from Road 12 in Powell, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 3.
A 74-year-old female was found not breathing and deceased on Wapiti Heights Drive in Cody at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman said she found her friend deceased at a residence on Manning Road in Cody, 9:20 a.m. Aug. 5.
Biker’s vest found with personal belongings inside on WYO 120 North in Cody, 12 p.m. Aug. 5.
County Road 8UD in Clark woman said she’s a victim of bank fraud. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 6.
Old Ford truck tailgate found in the river near Andy Martin Hill on County Road 6WX, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 6.
Woman said someone broke into her vehicle on July 31 and stole items from the trunk when it was parked at Island Lake Campground on WYO 212 in Cody. Reported at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 6.
Three big square bales of hay stolen from Lane 10 in Powell, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 6.
Man lost his medium sized black and tan dog from Road 8 in Powell, 6:50 p.m. Aug. 6.
Five-year old black and white shih tzu dog with a shock collar missing from Lane 8 ½ in Powell, 12:50 a.m. Aug. 7.
Maroon Ford Ranger with Washington license plates illegally camping on the dirt road heading to the Park County Landfill and Olive Glenn Golf Course, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 7.
About 30 head of cattle in a back pasture off Lane 8 in Powell that don’t belong there. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
Man was bitten by his friend’s dog at the Top of the World Store on WYO 212 in Cody, as reported by a Red Lodge nurse at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 7.
Animal bite reported on WYO 114 in Powell, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 7.
Man said he has had four horses die in the last 24 hours at his property on County Road 7UH in Cody, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 7.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
John Cesario, 52, driving under the influence- 3rd offense in 10 years, driving with a suspended license, breach of peace, driving without an ignition interlock, probation violation, Aug. 4
Brea Fischer, 27, public intoxication, Aug. 4
Zakary Diller, 23, warrant, Aug. 5
Steven Eck, 42, possession of meth and marijuana, failure to stop at a stop sign, Aug. 5
Anna Adams, 45, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, careless driving, interference with a peace officer, Aug. 5
Richard Wilson, 49, warrant, Aug. 9
Disturbance
Dog barking on B Street, 2:15 a.m. Aug. 3.
Man came into the Verizon Wireless store on 17th Street and made threats to staff. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Caller said their neighbor’s dog that is near the intersection of 26th Street and Beartooth Drive barks constantly, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 5.
Dog has been barking on Draw Street since around 6 a.m. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 9.
Traffic
Lavender and blue older Chevy speeding and headed westbound on Sheridan Avenue with unknown license plates. The caller has a video of the speeding. Officers were unable to locate it at 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
Lifted grey four-door truck with an extended cab hit a man’s white Chevy Malibu near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
REDDI report filed on vehicle that left the Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue parking lot heading west, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 4.
Large golden shepherd mix dog with a black collar and tags in the road near the intersection of 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller is having work done on a tree on Rumsey Avenue and a car is parked in the way. Officers provided assistance at 7:20 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman is in the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center and said she was rear-ended by a maroon four-door vehicle with the hood spray painted a champagne color, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 5.
A white Honda Accord and grey Jeep crashed at the corner of 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Fender bender crash with no injuries or blockage at Granny’s on Sheridan Avenue. Police issued a citation at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 5.
Caller reported a vehicle owned by a Cody resident stolen out of a different county. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 6.
Black and white Boston terrier with a blue collar last seen running in the street and heading toward the Hampton Inn on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 7.
Parking problem reported involving a black truck that broke down on 23rd Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:15 a.m. Aug. 8.
Fender bender crash at Albertsons with no injuries. Police issued a citation at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 8.
Caller said there was a light fender bender at Albertsons with the only damages being scratches. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 8.
Extension cord strung across the roadway near the intersection of 26th Street and Central Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 9.
Two men living out of a vehicle in front of the caller’s house on Bleistein Avenue. Police were unable to locate them at 6:50 a.m. Aug. 9.
Fender bender involving 2017 Ford Escape and orange Chevy Avalanche at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue with no injuries, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 9.
Rumsey Avenue man wants to speak to an officer about a problem involving a vehicle parked in his parking lot, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 9.
Motor vehicle crash at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Yellowstone Avenue with no injuries or blockage, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 9.
Intoxicated woman staggering in the middle of the street while headed westbound on Sheridan Avenue near the Irma Hotel. She has long blonde hair and is about 45-years old. Officers were unable to locate her at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 9.
Other
Dog at Cody Jewelers on Sheridan Avenue nipped at the caller’s daughter the previous night. Reported at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 3.
Weeds in excess of one foot at an empty lot on Hardpan Avenue and along the neighbor’s fence, causing a potential fire hazard. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 3.
Medium-sized U-Haul box came off the back of the caller’s car at Albertsons, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 3.
Landlord accidentally let caller’s 10-year old black and white female pitbull dog out of its fence on Central Avenue, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 3.
Man sleeping in a building on 11th Street that shouldn’t be there. The caller will wait out front for officers in their silver GMC Yukon. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 4.
East Carter Avenue resident said someone killed their pet the previous night, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 7.
Camper trailer with expired license plates abandoned at the Collier Group on 12th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
Plumber was verbally disrespectful to a woman at Green Acres Mobile Home Park. Officers were unable to assist at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller said their neighbor on 29th Street has nuisance weeds. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 4.
B Street caller said a woman isn’t taking care of her baby chickens properly. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 4.
Canyon Avenue woman is having problems with her ex threatening her and making up lies about her, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 4.
South Chugwater Drive resident said they’re having a problem with their neighbor continuing to feed the deer, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 4.
A pile of trees along the Simpson Avenue alley is causing a nuisance. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Aug. 5.
Man had a check cashed on Feb. 29 while he was an inmate at the Park County Detention Center. Officers provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman on 16th Street had medication stolen from her home, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 5.
Draw Street woman said she can see from her home cameras there is a blonde woman in her home, but can’t get a hold of the people allowed to be in there and wants an officer to respond. Officers provided assistance at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 5.
People put in new sidewalks the previous day on 14th Street and left covered an alley with “black slurry” and “black goop.” The neighbors are upset that they have to drive through it. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 6.
Stray German shepherd dog with red bark collar on Eighth Street, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 6.
Human feces reported in the back of Elite Nails and Spa on Yellowstone Avenue. The caller has noticed it over the last few days. Officers were unable to assist at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 6.
Dog in a camper with Oregon license plates panting heavily near the intersection of Monument Street and Coe Circle. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 6.
Man said his brother is possibly under the influence of meth or heroin at the Pineview Apartments on 26th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 6.
Welfare check requested on 26th Street individual who has made threats to kill multiple people. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 7.
iPhone in a pink case with caller’s driver’s license, Social Security card, credit card, cash, etc. lost at Brewgards on Mountain View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 7.
A 15-pound light brown chihuahua dog with no collar named Hugo lost from North Street, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 7.
Third party reported animal abuse on 26th Street, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 7.
Skyline Drive woman said dogs got into her llamas and injured them. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 7.
Man believed to be doing meth on 26th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
A man showed up so high to the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue that he could barely walk. Officers were unable to assist at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 7.
Two 13 year olds snuck out of a house on A Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 8.
Woman found her neighbor deceased at a Pioneer Avenue residence, 1 p.m. Aug. 8.
Brown wallet found at the Maverik south gas station on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 9.
Shoshone Trail North resident said their neighbors keep dumping things near the trash can, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9.
Medium-sized speckled brown and white dog with orange collar and floppy ears is out again. It just came up and urinated in the pile of grass the caller was raking. Officers were unable to locate it at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 9.
