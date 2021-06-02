Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Andrew J. Sevey, 27, and Karl R. Johnston 32, both of Powell.
Michael C. Ivie, 59, and Shelly A. Ivie, 51, both of Powell.
Luis A. Yanez, 28 and Noemy Jurado, 28, both of Powell.
James A. Westagard, 59, and Johanna Cardenas, 35, both of Cody.
Jon W. Owens, 30, and Shaynna M. Austin, 29, both of Powell.
Drew J. Harmel, 26, and Madelyn K. Nuthak, 23, both of Powell.
