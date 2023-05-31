CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Christian Bernard Klein; Klein pleaded guilty to interference with a peace officer and to driving while under the influence after one count of property destruction and defacement was dismissed due to a plea agreement.
Klein was sentenced to one year in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 365 days served for interference with a peace officer, and he was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 10 days served for driving while under the influence. The sentence for driving while under the influence was subsequently suspended, and Klein was ordered to serve one year of unsupervised probation. He committed the offenses in March of 2020.
State v. Randy Tamlin Matthews; Matthews pleaded guilty to first degree arson and to interfering with a peace officer. He was sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation for interfering with a peace officer.
For first degree arson, Matthews was sentenced to serve between 6 and 8 years in a state prison with credit for 394 days served. A second offense of interference with a peace officer was dismissed due to a plea agreement. Matthews committed these offenses in March of last year after he set his hotel bed on fire and attempted to light other things in the hotel room on fire. He also cursed and spit in the face of the arresting officer.
State v. Randy T. Matthews; The original sentence of incarceration imposed on Matthews after he was convicted in 2019 of possessing marijuana was reimposed following a revocation of his probation.
He was sentenced to serve in a state prison for 2 to 4 years with credit for 439 days served. He broke his probation after a third offense of possessing marijuana in 2020.
State v. Nikisha Lynn Grandpre; Grandpre’s probation terms were modified from a supervised to unsupervised probation. She was put on probation for several offenses committed in 2017, including four counts of endangering children and one count of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Grandpre committed the offenses in September of 2017 after a Cody Police Officer conducted a search warrant of her home, finding methamphetamine paraphernalia in the house where four children lived.
State v. Nicole Danielle Goswick; Goswick’s sentence was modified, ordering her to serve between three and five years in prison. Goswick had been sentenced for one count of endangering children by allowing them in the presence of methamphetamine and one count of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She committed the offense in September of 2017, after the manager at KOA campground found a used syringe in the cabin where Goswick had been staying with her 1 year old son.
State v. Nicole Danielle Goswick; Goswick’s sentence was modified, ordering her to serve between three and five years in prison for one count of causing or permitting any child to absorb, inhale or ingest methamphetamine.
She committed the offense in September of 2017, after her 1 year old son tested positive for methamphetamine.
State v. Jared Ty Wambeke; Wambeke’s bond modifications were changed, allowing him to travel to Montana. Wambeke is on probation for failure of a sex offender to report a change of required information, which he committed in February of this year. Wambeke failed to notify the Park County Sheriff’s Office that he had changed employers.
