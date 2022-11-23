CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Robert E. Demoney; Demoney was found guilty of violating his probation and was ordered to serve a prison term of not less than 2 years and no more than 4 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary. This sentence will be run concurrent with the sentence imposed on Demoney on Aug. 10 of this year, regarding one count of a third offense of possessing a controlled substance in liquid form, one count of being under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of conducting a left turn without signaling.
State v. Cameron D. Lamb; Lamb pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a controlled substance and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Due to a plea agreement, a second count of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed by the court. Lamb was sentenced to the Park County Detention Center for 90 days for one count and 30 days for the second count. She will also face one year of unsupervised probation.
State v. Quason V. Greene; Greene pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated assault and was found guilty of reckless endangering by knowingly pointing a firearm at or in the direction of another. Greene was sentenced to the Park County Detention Center for 120 days. Greene allegedly committed the offense on May 6 after pointing a firearm at his neighbor when she confronted him about walking through her yard.
State v. Tron Dogger Adams; Adams entered a plea of no contest to one count of property destruction and defacement and was sentenced to a state penal institution for between 2 and 3 years and will have to serve three years probation. Between June 4 and June 6, Adams allegedly damaged several properties around Cody, including destroying a picture window on 29th Street, two vehicle windshields on Newton Avenue, one vehicle windshield on Sheridan Avenue, a church display case on 29th Street, the side window of a skid-steer tractor on Blackburn Avenue, two business windows on Blackburn Avenue and three vehicle windshields on Blackburn Avenue.
State v. Nathali Brooke Brecke; Brecke was placed on unsupervised probation for the reminder of her probation period for the offense of theft of more than $1,000. Brecke allegedly stole between $4,000 and $5000 in cash from Technical Cowboy, where she worked at the time as a mechanic. When questioned by Cody police officers, Brecke told them she did not have any of the money left because she used it to pay bills, buy food and put gas in her vehicles.
State v. Jacob John Rooney; Rooney was ordered by the court to complete and obey the Big Horn County Drug Court Treatment program, after his probation was revoked and his original sentence was re-imposed. Rooney was charged with a third or subsequent offense of possessing a controlled substance, marijuana, which is a felony punishable for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both.
State v. Benjamin Daniels; Daniels pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and one count of driving while under the influence, his third offense. He now faces a jury trial. Daniels allegedly committed the offenses on Sept. 9 when a REDDI report on his vehicle was called in. When conducting a traffic stop on Daniels, officers found a firearm in his truck.
State v. Trinity Stark Rowland; Rowland pleaded not guilty to the offense of theft, which he allegedly committed on Sept. 14 when he stole a truck from the parking lot of Natrona County High School. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Rowland now faces a jury trial.
State v. Jose M. Cuellar; Cuellar pleaded not guilty to one count of strangulation of a household member and one county of domestic battery, his third offense. Both charges are felonies punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. On Sept. 18, Cuellar allegedly assaulted his on-again, off-again girlfriend, causing her to leave their residence on North Bernard Street in nothing but her undergarments. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Kenneth Levi Crawford; Crawford pleaded not guilty to four counts of the sexual exploitation of children through child pornography. Each count is a felony, punishable by imprisonment for between 5 and 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. Crawford allegedly manufactured several videos showing himself having intercourse with an underage female. Crawford now faces a jury trial.
State v. Sarah Elizabeth Damelio; Damelio’s probation was revoked and she was sentenced to a state penal institution for between 3 and 5 years. Damelio was charged with one count of child abuse, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Damelio allegedly committed the offense in 2014 when she threw her 2-year-old daughter on the floor causing injuries.
