Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Gabriel Vargas, 37, warrant for probation revocation, Jan. 6
Joshua Hebert, 27, warrant, Jan. 7
Joshua Jacobs, 38, warrant for bond revocation, Jan. 7
Traffic
Pieces of cardboard in the road on Road 8 in Powell, 2:25 p.m. Jan. 2.
Caller said there is someone taking pictures of the sunrise near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 8 in Powell and they are not pulled all the way off the road and might cause an accident. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 3.
Seven horses were seen going north up Harmony Road and possibly crossing Lane 20 in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 4.
Person in the middle of the street near the intersection of East Monroe Street and South Ferris Street in Powell, 1 a.m. Jan. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6UU in Cody with no injuries or blockage. Caller had slid off the road this morning. The vehicle is still at the location as of 8:05 a.m. Jan. 5.
Car spun out on 12th Street in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. Jan. 5.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road 6SU and County Road 6WX in Cody at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
Wyoming Highway Patrol reported a vehicle and a deer crashed on Road 13 in Powell. There were no injuries or blockage at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5.
Vehicle slid off the road and hit a sign near the intersection of County Road 2AB and County Road 2BC in Cody. The tow truck was already on the scene as of 8:35 a.m. Jan. 6.
Two trucks racing up and down Cooper Lane at 70-80 MPH. The caller has attempted to handle this between the two of them but the other driver keeps doing it, 8:45 a.m. Jan. 6.
Delayed report of a caller sliding off the road and damaging their tire on Lane 5 in Powell. The slide caused a dog to jump off the road, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 6.
Ten black cows out on Skyline Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 6.
Caller said there are about three horses on WYO 114 in Powell. The horses were gone upon deputy arrival at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 6.
Vehicle slid into a fence on County Road 1AB in Clark on Jan. 6. Reported at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 7.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 296 in Cody. A vehicle slid off the road but there are no injuries or blockage. Their trailer slid off the road and they are now trying to get it back on, 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
Other
Three horses in the ditch near caller’s property on Emery Road in Powell. There is a palomino, paint, and another. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 3.
Headstone found in a ditch near the intersection of Road 2N and Lane 7W in Deaver, 3:05 p.m. Jan. 3.
Shoshone River Drive caller has 5-6 stray horses in their pasture and said it’s OK to give out their number to whoever owns the equine, 10 p.m. Jan. 3.
Moller Drive caller smells smoke and would like a deputy to see if there’s anything going on in the area. Deputies provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 4.
Whiskey Road in Cody caller said their neighbor’s dogs killed a turkey, 10 a.m. Jan. 4.
Road 1 ½ in Powell caller said someone might have messed with their water pump. Deputies provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 4.
Ranch Lane in Cody caller received a call about a person in an accident and then another person took that phone from the caller and then tried getting the reporting party’s location and started asking for personal information about their family. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 5.
WYO 120 North in Cody caller would like to speak to a deputy about a 100 pound propane tank that was taken from their home, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 7.
Fraud reported on Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 7.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Brock Campbell, 26, violation of protection order, Jan. 5
Philip Dobbins, 44, warrant, Jan. 5
Robert Kortum, 33, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, careless driving, warrant, Jan. 5
Jade Sagner, 21, warrant, Jan. 6
Malinda Shaw, 35, theft, Jan. 7
Adam Aviles Jr., 24, probation revocation, Jan. 7
Disturbance
Central Avenue man would like to speak to an officer about numerous issues he’s having with a neighbor’s dog, 10:25 a.m. Jan. 5.
Disturbance reported on 10th Street, 9:20 a.m. Jan. 7.
A disturbance was reported on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. Jan. 7.
Intoxicated man in a lobby on US 14-16-20 East is being very loud. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 7.
Noisy dog barking outside on Outlook Court. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 7.
Traffic
Grey Volkswagen has been parked on Lindsay Lane for about a week and the caller and would like assistance finding an owner to possibly get it towed, 8:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
Gold Chevy Cavalier with a broken front left blinker spinning cookies toward Maverik gas station on Big Horn Avenue, 8:35 p.m. Jan. 5.
A Cody Senior Center van and an unknown vehicle crashed on 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 6.
Two-vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue with no blockage. The vehicles are pulled over by the pharmacy at 3 p.m. Jan. 6.
White van crashed into the drained pond on Stampede Avenue. It has its reverse lights on. The van can be best accessed from the east side. The caller did not see the crash and is too far away to see any other details. Officers provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. Jan. 6.
Vehicle abandoned on Beck Avenue the last two weeks, 4:25 p.m. Jan. 6.
Delayed report of crash made on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:35 a.m. Jan. 7. Officers were unable to assist.
REDDI report filed on an individual who sounded intoxicated and is driving around Cody. Officers were unable to locate them at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 7.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Twin Creek Trail Avenue and Pleasant View Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 8.
Other
Caller said there are two little dogs out on Rocky Road without food, water, shelter and are shivering. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 6.
Resident picked up a male chocolate lab dog with no collar near the intersection of 19th Street and Newton Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 7.
Kent Avenue caller’s account was hacked. Officers were unable to assist at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 7.
Caller was threatened on 17th Street at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were unable to assist at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 7.
In progress theft reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:25 p.m. Jan. 7.
Physical altercation reported from earlier in the day on US 14-16-20 East involving the intoxicated man from earlier. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 7.
Dirty grey and gold SUV with two men inside abandoned a dog in a parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 8.
Black lab dog with a red collar running at large in the US 14-16-20 East area. Officers were unable to locate it at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Male brown and grey spotted dog running at large in the Stella Court. Officers were unable to locate it at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 8.
Intoxicated man attempting to jump an RV with a teal colored Chevy. Woman said he was screaming at the truck. Officers were unable to locate him at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 8.
Rocky Road caller found a shotgun while cleaning a home. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 9.
Rectangular key fob for Honda Civic with three post office keys found at the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 16th Street on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7. Reported at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 9.
Berdahl Avenue woman said her husband lost his money clip sometime the previous week that had his driver’s license, credit cards and some cash inside, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 9.
Big Horn Avenue caller would like to talk to an officer about trash coming over from a nearby business. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 10.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she smells marijuana. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 10.
Heart Mountain Street caller found a duffel bag with belongings inside located under a tree, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 10.
