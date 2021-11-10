Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Glen Briggs, 54, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, Nov. 6
Ethan Asay, 19, under 21-years old driving under the influence of alcohol, Nov. 7
Rhiannon Thompson, 24, warrant, Nov. 8
Disturbance
Controlled burn on County Road 3KD in Meeteetse not called in. Deputies provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 3.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Road 11 and US 14A in Powell, 9:10 a.m. Nov. 1.
Caller hit a cat near the intersection of Road 5 and Lane 8 ½ in Powell and it is now dead. The caller tried to contact homeowners in the area and inform them about it in case it was their pet, 8:50 p.m. Nov. 2.
One of the county’s “merge” signs was found in a tree off US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 12 p.m. Nov. 3.
Four or five black cows on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 6:55 p.m. Nov. 3.
Parking problem reported on vehicle blocking entrance to day use area and parked on county property on US 14-16-20 West, 8 a.m. Nov. 5.
Vehicle driving back and forth with blinkers on for the last half hour, pulled onto the road next to the caller’s off WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 5.
One-vehicle roll over on County Road 1NG in Powell, 11:05 p.m. Nov. 5.
Two horses in the road near the intersection of Hitching Post Drive and County Road 2AB in Cody about 15 minutes ago. Deputies were unable to locate them at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 6.
Other
Canyon Lake Drive man in Cody said someone has been knocking on his door, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 31.
Deceased 74-year-old man found at County Road 6WX residence in Cody, 8 a.m. Oct. 31.
Verbal and physical altercation on Lane 11 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Caller said their neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto their property on Lane 11 ½ in Powell and harassing livestock. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 1.
Fraud reported on Trout Peak Drive, involving ID theft and accounts opened in the caller’s name, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 1.
Lane 14 in Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy about drug related activity at a particular location, 1:45 p.m. Nov. 1.
Theft reported on Star View Drive in Cody from a barn occurring sometime in the last few months, 1:35 p.m. Nov. 2
Two red and white steers in caller’s field on Corbett Road in Cody, 3:55 p.m. Nov. 2.
Property damage reported on Road 4 in Powell, 8:55 a.m. Nov. 3.
Caller on 17th Street said their gas card was used at gas stations in Texas, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 3.
County 6FV in Cody resident receiving threatening emails. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 3.
Person took things from a home on Heather Road in Cody when they left. Deputies provided assistance at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 4.
An individual won’t leave a residence on Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 4:40 p.m. Nov. 4.
Three young Australian shepherd dogs went missing more than an hour ago on Minnesota Lane in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 5.
Theft of a firearm by fraud reported on Lane 14 in Powell, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 5.
Resident thinks there is someone in a house on Mountain Court in Cody. They don’t know who it is or how many people there are, but said they heard a loud bang near the house. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. Nov 5.
Carabiner with about eight keys on it lost within the last 24 hours near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 9 ½ in Powell, 5:55 p.m. Nov. 6.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Carolyn Wood, 34, aggravated assault, Nov. 3
Christian Litton, 33, warrant x4
Randal Madrid, 30, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, no insurance, illegal possession of controlled substance, Nov. 5
Rhiannon Thompson, 24, theft and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 6
Stormi Gonzales, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol, faulty lights, no proof of insurance,Nov. 7
Jonathan Clinton, 46, probation violation, Nov. 7
Mellisa De La Cruz, 36, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Nov. 9
Disturbance
Dog barking on and off for the last hour on A Street, 10:10 p.m. Nov. 2.
Caller is having problem with neighbor’s dogs barking. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
Woman said she heard what sounded like a gunshot and saw a bright flash of light inside a car behind Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 4.
Woman said she is hearing lots of loud banging out by her car and her window on Bleistein Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 5.
Dogs on 31st Street have been barking for the last hour. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 5.
Dog barking in the Peake Avenue area, kitty corner and across the street from the caller. The caller is visiting and would not give their info. Officers were unable to locate it at 9:25 p.m. Nov. 5.
Traffic
Parking problem reported on River View Drive involving a trailer parked in front of a residence, blocking their view coming out of the driveway. The caller said the vehicle belongs to the address to their east, 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
Traffic complaint filed on grey four-door minivan that turned right onto Sheridan Avenue with no license plates, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 3.
Parking problem reported at the intersection of 19th Street and Beck Avenue, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 4.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries or blockage. The caller hit an unoccupied vehicle near the drop off, 7:55 a.m. Nov. 5.
Funeral escort requested from Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery. Police provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Traffic complaint filed near the intersection of 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue for an older white Buick car that cut off the caller and has no license plates or break lights, last seen going up the hill. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 1 p.m. Nov. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on Cougar Avenue involving flipped dumpster and another car damaged. The caller saw a black lifted four-door Jeep Wrangler driving east on Cougar toward the middle school 15-20 minutes ago. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. Nov. 5.
A car hit a deer on Yellowstone Avenue with no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 a.m. Nov. 6.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard’s Funeral Home on 19th Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 6. Officers provided assistance.
Parking problem involving a toy hauler without license plates on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue 10 minutes ago. The caller said he saw a car possibly hit another car and wants to talk to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. Nov. 6.
Parking problem involving a black Toyota SUV illegally parked on the west side of Sheridan Avenue near the alley, 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
Hit and run motor vehicle crash on the 17th Street hill. The suspect is in a large black Chevy Suburban or Tahoe. There was at least two people inside, possibly men. The victim was in a white Pontiac, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Vehicle abandoned on Monument Street where it has been parked for more than a week. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Nov. 8.
Caller’s vehicle was struck at an unknown time by an unknown suspect and has a paint transfer near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 11th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 8.
Other
Theft of combat equipment reported on 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 2.
Blue iPhone XR missing from the Aspen Drive and Skyline Drive area in Cody since Oct. 31. Reported at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Underage smokers reported on Cougar Avenue, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 3.
Neighbor’s cat is on Bleistein Avenue man’s property again, 12:15 p.m. Nov. 3.
Woman saw someone dump a whole truck load of trash into her dumpster on Wyoming Avenue. The City of Cody instructed her to call the police. Police provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 3.
Walmart staff have a check they would like law enforcement to look at, 11:10 p.m. Nov. 3.
Caller said a drunk man was dropped off at his house on 31st Street that he doesn’t know. Officers provided assistance at 1 a.m. Nov. 4.
Stray husky dog without a collar and uncatchable on County Road 6WX. Officers were unable to assist at 2 a.m. Nov. 4.
Woman said a man keeps parking in front of her home on 19th Street and this morning yelled at her about leaving them a note on his car. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Nov. 4.
Date Street resident would like to speak to an officer about a moving company. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 4.
Individual was cleaning on Pioneer Avenue and found drug bags. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 4.
Employee bit by a family’s pet skunk on Big Horn Avenue Oct. 20. Reported at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 4.
Woman lost her credit card sometime on Nov. 3 at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue. Reported at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 4.
Father near the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue would like to speak to an officer about his ex doing drugs around their children. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 4
Woman said she and her sister’s lives are being threatened on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Nov. 5.
Neighbor’s dog attacked caller’s dog and bit a woman’s leg on Pioneer Avenue. The parties are now separated and an ambulance is not needed, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
License plate found in driveway on Sheridan Avenue, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 5.
Drone flying over house on Windsor Drive North. Officers were unable to assist at 6:10 p.m. Nov. 5.
Attempted fraud reported on Skyline Drive involving a caller that gave their medical info by phone to someone claiming to be Medicare. They didn’t give any financial information but want it documented. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 6.
Intoxicated man with brown hair, a white ball cap, tan jacket and possibly in his 20s stumbling all over on Sheridan Avenue, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 6.
A drunk white man in his 20s, wearing a Carhart jacket and jeans is stumbling near Y-Tex on Big Horn Avenue, 1:10 p.m. Nov. 6.
Shoplifting reported on Yellowstone Avenue on Nov. 5. The caller is now willing to press charges as of 2:50 p.m. Nov. 6.
Business owner on County Road 6WX said there is a man in the lobby that is refusing to leave, 10:20 p.m. Nov. 6.
Man said a person hit him with a frying pan and tried to choke him with his sweatshirt on Sheridan Avenue, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 7.
Trespassing complaint filed on man in the sanctuary on Simpson Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Man said his girlfriend destroyed his personal property on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 8.
Big Horn Avenue landlord would like to speak to an officer about her tenant. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 8.
Resident on 14th Street has some questions about evictions. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 8.
A white and black male dog weighing 90 pounds and wearing a silver chain fell out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Sheridan Avenue, 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
