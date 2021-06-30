Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 24, 2:58 p.m., 2008 Glenn Ave. Brush fire, controlled burn, 2 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
June 27, 1:34 p.m., WYO 120 N. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
June 27, 9:27 p.m., 910 County Road 6WX, grass fire, extinguished, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 28 minutes.
June 28, 11:16 p.m., Corbett Bridge. Car vs. deer, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
June 29, 7:33 a.m., 553 14th Street. Smell of gas and hissing, 4 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 42 minutes.
