Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Caleb Lakin, $140; Allen Bowles, $103; Joelene Smith, $101; David Cape, $15; Debbie Gregory, $105; Beth Hanson, $103; Lukus Morris, $140; Salvador Flores, $200; Alan McCallie, $125; Delora Rudolph, $130; Forest Boluyt, $120; John Acord, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Lindsey, property destruction under $1,000, $620; Shannon Williams, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane and possessing an open alcohol container in a moving vehicle, jail 45 days, 38 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $960; Juan Marquez, driving with a suspended license, $450; Juan Marquez, no seatbelt, $25; Juan Marquez, failure to drive in a single lane, $100; Germaine Kovach, no child safety restraint, $80; Timothy Downer, failure to adhere to traffic control signals, $140; Forest Boluyt, invalid docs, $440.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ty Free, Bozeman, $97; Kimberly Cutler, Billings, $105; Zachary Allred, Billings, $103; Jack Luttringer, Redwood City, Calif., $180; Jeffrey Armstrong, Hollidaysburg, Pa., $140; Christopher Reyburn, Bothell, Wash., $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Destynie Study, Manderson, invalid driver’s license, $140; Anthony Nading, Lovell, no seatbelt, $25; Anthony Nading, Lovell, invalid docs, $150.
