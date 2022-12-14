Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Walter W. Brantz, speeding, $113; Billy J. Crawford, failure to stop at a stop sign, $110; Laura J. Matthews, speeding, $121; Joshua W. Grisham, forfeiture, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing red lights and the stop sign out, $300; Lindsay D. Arnold, broken tail light, $110; Isaiah R. Robles, speeding, $124; Robles, careless driving, $150; Trey A. Davis, careless driving, crash, $210; Devin Jamal Meade, no liability insurance, bench warrant;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kalyn H. Arnold, Manhattan, Mont., speeding, $112; Teresa L. Hall, Thermopolis, following too closely, crash, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Blake Taddy, Olivehurst, Calif., disorderly conduct, $310; Taddy, public intoxication, $510.
