Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 18, 3:58 p.m., 34 Absaroka Lane. Deck on fire, 6 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 52 minutes.
May 18, 7:35 p.m., 6900 WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 55 minutes.
May 21, 12:12 a.m. 2102 Roger Sedam Drive, airport, alarm, investigated, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
May 21, 10:42 p.m., 736 Yellowstone Ave, motor vehicle crash, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.