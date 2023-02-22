Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mary McRae, $15; Vicki Dukes, $15; Anne Holding, $103; Jared Stevenson, $50.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Zachary T. Beardall, prohibited parking within intersection, $250; Jordan Emmert, speeding too fast for conditions, $240; Emmert, valid driver’s license, $140; Joseph R. Calvo, battery, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Joshua W. Grisham, interference with peace officer, jail 180 days, 165 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $220;
Justin Wheeler, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Tanner J. Kenney, under 21 consumption of alcohol, $520; Kenney, possession of controlled substance, $520; Kenney, under 21 with measurable BAC in body, $270; Jessica R. Brown, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470;
Zachary L. Dewitt, leaving scene of accident, $170; Andrew Solorzano, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Solorzano, failure to display valid license plates, validation stickers or permits, $90; Aaron Driesel, fishing without license by a person 14 years and older, $250.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Larissa M. Riley, Meeteetse, $115; Morgan Hobbs, Powell, $135; Preston C. Boyce, Ogden, Utah, $105; Charles Marchant, Lovell, $103; Joel Moen, Casper, $15; Skye E. Johnson, Bar Nunn, $25; Jeffrey Bokma, Billings, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
William Anderson, Jr., Perkiomenville, Pa., stop sign, $140; Edwardo Lobatos, Lander, following too closely, $90; Isaac Thueson, Basin, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Amanda Haggard, Byron, stop sign, $140;
Adrian De La Cruz, Lovell, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked if not suspended, $450; De La Cruz, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $570; Tristen Brewer, Meeteetse, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $570;
Christopher Lynn Ashby, Powell, driver with no seat belt, $25; Morgan L. Noel, Powell, pedestrian: control signals flashing or steady walk, $90.
