Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Susan Curci, speeding, $110; Tommy Lee Quick, speeding, $106; Vickie Nugent, improper backing, crash, $200, $10; Jennifer Bragg, passing school bus with red lights, stop sign, $300; Troy Murray, speeding, $136; Cheyenne Houser, improper backing, crash, $200.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Everette Smith, West Lafayette, Ind., $124; Gregory Burgess, Attica, Mich., $121; Bradley Gates, Philadelphia, speeding, $115; Steven Neal, Vancouver, Wash., speeding, $134; Jonathon Terry Lankford, Sweetwater, Tenn., $112; Jacob Gorman, Upland, Calif., $110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.