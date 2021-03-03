Cassien Levi Ohman was born Feb. 22, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Andrea Jerez Ohman and Quinten Troy Ohman of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Cassien joins sibling Braylee Ohman, 10.
Grandparents are Art and Pilar Johnson, Thaddeus Paul and Jill Welch, and Kent and Jeanette Ohman.
Quentin Laverne Eastman was born Feb. 22, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jason and Auberdee Eastman of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Quentin joins siblings Alice, 8, and Copper, 11 months.
Grandparents are Rhonda Lea Lynam, Roger Birdsley, Lana Guajardo and Roumaldo Guajardo.
Savannah Kay Holder was born Feb. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Carrie and Kasey Holder.
She weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Cindy Wilson, Cal Wilson, Tracina Holder, Eric Holder.
Beckett Lee Quick was born Feb. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Amy Lee-Burr Quick and Paul Dustin Quick of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Beckett joins sibling Sawyer, 3.
Grandparents are Chris and Linda Gann, Peggy Monaghan, and Tommy and Anita Quick.
Jack Irving Huron was born Feb. 25, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Maggie Nelson and Matthew Huron of Cody.
Grandparents are Mark and Mary Nelson, and Ken and Barb Huron.
Huxsly Creed King was born Feb. 25, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ryan and Dayna King of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Huxsly joins siblings, Averee, 6, Oakin, 3, and Legend, 1.
Grandparents are Marline Ozburn and Beverly King.
