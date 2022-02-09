Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Thomas Gill, $105; Erana Martin, $105; Travis Carroll, $115; Cole Goich, $155; Evette Raya, $120; William Larsen, $97; Steven Eck, $140; Jill Roberts, $103; Robert Kondash Jr., $140; Kimberly Marchese, $135; Maria Tabara, $112; Shea Swenson, $125; Kenneth Crawford, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Tracy Stone, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Roy Hall, invalid driver’s license, $140; Shelton South, failure to purchase conservation stamp, $100; William O’Hara, driving with a suspended license, $450; Julia Wambeke, no seat belt, $25; Sara Addams, expired temporary license, $140; Gretchen Wood, invalid driver’s license, $140; Timothy Waddell, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Hadley Ross, Buena Vista, Colo., $99; Joseph Roll, Billings, $105; John Lariz, Oceanside, Calif., $65; Troy Hand, Billings, $103; Glenn Sukut, Bearcreek, Mont., $105; Denicholas Baugh, Greenville, Ala., $140; Jacie Walker, North Logan, Utah, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thomas Althoff, Riverton, failure to stop at the port of entry, $440.
