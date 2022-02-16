Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 8, 8:06 p.m., 100 Ishawooa Creek Rd. Fire alarm, canceled, 3 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Feb. 9, 9:56 a.m., 601 Stone St. Gas line hit, stood by for Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Feb. 9, 10:14 a.m., 701 33rd St. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Feb. 12, 4:25 p.m., MP 25 US 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle accident, assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 6:03 p.m.
