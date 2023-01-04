Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sarah Smith, speeding, $116; Ericka Lynn Ward, no valid driver’s license, $150; Isabelle Radakovich, fine, careless driving, crash, $200; Aiden Bee, no valid driver’s license, crash, $150; Skye Blue Keller, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued; Sandra L. Whalley, failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway, crash, $210; Steven R. Gill, driving while under suspension, bench warrant issued; Mellisa M. Velasquez, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant issued.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nakisha A. Brainerd, dog at large, $75; Jeffrey L. Gideon, fine, public intoxication, $500; Gates D. Woodring, dangerous animal, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Hawkins J. Sweeney, Powell, speeding, $122; Chase A. Gonzales, Powell, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Tristen M. Brewer, Meeteetse, no valid registration, expired registration, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Audrey A. Rosche, Riverton, disorderly conduct, bench warrant issued; Sarah Grace Miller, Cowley, fine, disorderly conduct, $300.
