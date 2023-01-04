Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Sarah Smith, speeding, $116; Ericka Lynn Ward, no valid driver’s license, $150; Isabelle Radakovich, fine, careless driving, crash, $200;  Aiden Bee, no valid driver’s license, crash, $150; Skye Blue Keller, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued; Sandra L. Whalley, failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway, crash, $210; Steven R. Gill, driving while under suspension, bench warrant issued; Mellisa M. Velasquez, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant issued.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Nakisha A. Brainerd, dog at large, $75; Jeffrey L. Gideon, fine, public intoxication, $500; Gates D. Woodring, dangerous animal, bench warrant issued.

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Hawkins J. Sweeney, Powell, speeding, $122; Chase A. Gonzales, Powell, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Tristen M. Brewer, Meeteetse, no valid registration, expired registration, bench warrant issued.

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Audrey A. Rosche, Riverton, disorderly conduct, bench warrant issued; Sarah Grace Miller, Cowley, fine, disorderly conduct, $300.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.