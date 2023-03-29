Gypsy is a 3-and-a-half year old Domestic Shorthair. She has super soft fur and beautiful green eyes. Gypsy really likes other cats and likes bird watching from the window. She wouldn’t mind being let outside to enjoy the sunshine sometimes but would also be perfectly content being an indoor cat. She is very sweet and loves attention. Thanks to a generous donor, her adoption fee is sponsored so she is free to a good home with an approved adoption application. Zain is a 3 and a half year old Red Heeler mix. He is a high energy dog but also likes to cuddle. Playing tug is one of his favorite things to do. He doesn’t really like being on a leash but would do well with some off leash training. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

