Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Sandra Ramona Frisby, 36, warrant, June 20.
Kyle Jacob Sager, 30, warrant, June 22.
Sheila Marie Worth, 49, domestic battery - 1st offense, officer witnessed probation violation, June 23.
Ethan Wyatt Tirrell, 28, warrant, June 23.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 5N in Powell reported her mother attacked her this morning and tried to strangle her, 10:45 a.m., June 21.
Caller on WYO 114 in Deaver said a female was physical with him. The female was arrested, 1:26 a.m., June 23.
Traffic
Caller on US 14-16-20 East in Cody reported six horses and a mule on the highway. Deputy provided assistance, 8:46 p.m., June 18.
Assisted EMS on WYO 120 North in Cody with traffic control after a bicyclist wrecked, was face down and unresponsive, 12:56 p.m., June 20.
Caller on WYO 114 in Powell reported a black calf in the road, 9:21 p.m., June 20.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 2CD/County Road 2AB in Cody. Blue F-150 truck ran off the road, ran through a fence, rolled into the field and damaged the fence, posts and gate, 7:47 p.m., June 22.
Motor vehicle crash on US 14A. Deputy struck a deer, with no damage to the vehicle or the deer, 9:13 p.m., June 22.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell reported a red passenger car racing up and down the roadway, and it had a female driver. Deputy provided assistance, 4:28 p.m., June 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody. ATV crashed, 9:22 p.m., June 23.
Other
Caller on Little Rock Road in Clark believes someone is trying to get inside her home. Deputy provided assistance, 5:12 a.m., June 18.
Caller on US 14-16-20 West in Cody that was transferred from the forest service reported verbal threats from a fellow employee. Deputy provided assistance, 2:19 p.m., June 18.
Caller on Road 2N in Deaver requested a welfare check on someone who has not been returning calls for the last 10 months. Deputy provided assistance, 2:52 p.m., June 18.
Caller on Lane 8/Road 11 in Powell reported traffic cones marking damage in the road were stolen, 7:02 a.m. June 19.
Caller on County Road 1AF in Clark would like a deputy to take him to the ranch to retrieve his belongings, 9:09 a.m., June 19.
Caller on Jack Creek Access Road in Meeteetse reported they were stuck in a conversion van with Kentucky plates. Deputy provided assistance, 8:55 a.m., June 20.
Caller on Road 22 in Powell reported a male was looking into their windows. Deputy provided assistance, 1:54 p.m., June 20.
Caller on Sundown Drive in Cody reported his wife left the residence at 4:30 p.m. and has not returned. Deputy provided assistance, 7:38 p.m., June 21.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported they were threatened by phone. Deputy provided assistance, 8:53 p.m., June 21.
Body found on Yellowstone Avenue. Male subject was deceased due to medical nature. Coroner notified, 1:19 a.m., June 22.
Caller on Iron Creek Drive in Cody reported they are in need of sand bags and are attempting to reach homeland security, 9:46 a.m., June 22.
Caller on Road 4 1/2 in Powell stated she is having a dispute with a farmer who wants to dig up her driveway culvert. Deputy provided assistance, 2:57 p.m., June 22.
Caller on Sage Drive in Cody requested a welfare check on his friend who he has been unable to make contact with. Deputy provided assistance, 8:58 p.m., June 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
David M. Werner, 29, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, June 20.
Michael C. Hothan, 37, probation violation, June 20.
Molly N. Norberg, 30, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, exceeding 30 mph in an urban district, June 24.
Linda L. Hobbs, 57, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, June 25.
Marc W. Glaser, 47, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, speeding, June 26.
Disturbance
Domestic disturbance on Cougar Avenue. Caller stated they can hear yelling and screaming, and there may be four kids on scene. Officer provided assistance, 4:16 p.m., June 23.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported the man working at Cowboy Palace is yelling profanities at people training dog teams, 12:41 p.m, June 24.
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments said his neighbors downstairs were yelling, screaming and making loud noises. Officer provided assistance, 1:49 a.m., June 25.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Caller backed into a car in the parking lot on 17th Street. Officer provided assistance, 11:36 a.m., June 21.
Caller on Gentle Street reported an abandoned boat and trailer that they would like to take possession of. Officer provided assistance, 3:51 p.m., June 21.
Parking problem on Pioneer Avenue. There is a red car that parks, blocking the mail boxes. The caller has left notes, but it is still happening, 8:29 a.m., June 22.
Caller on E Avenue/Robert Street reported a 1991 Dodge Intrepid racing up and down East Avenue. It was a male driver with two female passengers, 9:26 p.m., June 22.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Two vehicle fender-bender near the self pick up, 12:45 p.m., June 25.
REDDI report on a highly intoxicated couple who left the animal shelter, 3:57 p.m., June 26.
Other
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue thinks she hit her head from a fall. Officer provided assistance, 4:36 p.m., June 20.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue reported their window was shot with a BB gun sometime over the last few days, 6 p.m., June 20.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street reported two males associated with a dark sedan in the Rec Center parking lot. The vehicle has no tires, the males are arguing and the caller thinks they are intoxicated, 10:43 p.m., June 20.
Caller on North Street believes a package was taken from their porch. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 p.m., June 21.
Officer attempted to locate the wife of a caller on Sundown Drive. The caller reported his wife left at 4:30 p.m. for cigarettes and has not returned. Officer provided assistance, 7:38 p.m., June 21.
Caller on Rocky Road reported a male who said he had lost his cars. Officer provided assistance, 9:05 a.m., June 22.
Caller on River View Drive stated he had a wheel taken off of a Honda, 3:04 p.m., June 22.
Caller on Central Avenue reported damage to a room. Officer provided assistance, 4:38 p.m., June 22.
Caller on Casper Drive reported she was concerned her friend was being followed earlier tonight and would be brining the friend to the Cody law enforcement center to speak with an officer. Officer provided assistance, 3:53 a.m., June 23.
Caller on Robert Street/Kent Avenue reported their neighbor won’t cut weeds in the yard. The caller has tried to talk to the neighbor, 9:46 a.m., June 23.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue requested a welfare check on a clinic. It was open, a truck was parked out front, no one was around, and the lights were off in the lobby and in the back. Officer provided assistance, 12:12 p.m., June 23.
Caller on Canyon Avenue reported a shepherd dog with bloody feet, 1:49 p.m., June 23.
Caller in Cody reported concerns about the male he had let stay in his house, 1:53 p.m., June 23.
Caller on 23rd Street made a nuisance complaint, reporting their neighbors had cut down trees and filled all the dumpsters, 3:19 p.m., June 23.
Caller at Cody Storage on Sheridan Avenue reported that someone is living in a storage unit. Officer provided assistance, 8:48 a.m., June 24.
Caller on B Street reported she believes her son is smoking pot in the house. Officer provided assistance, 11:01 a.m., June 24.
Caller on Mountain View Drive reported the theft of eight “Relocate the Temple” signs, 2:32 p.m., June 24.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male walking eastbound that threw a liquor bottle and was stumbling into and out of the road, 3:12 p.m., June 24.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported panhandlers on the corner. Officer provided assistance, 3:44 p.m., June 24.
Caller on 8th Street reported finding Texas license plates. Officer provided assistance, 12:29 p.m., June 25.
Caller on Arizona Place reported a blue 2011 Ram 3500 mega cab was stolen sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The caller believes the key was left in it, 5:47 a.m., June 26.
Caller on Casper Drive said there were vehicles broken into and items stolen, 8:04 a.m., June 26.
Officer initiated activity at Casper Drive with a vehicle broken into, 8:50 a.m., June 26.
Officer initiated activity at 11th Street. Items stolen from vehicle, 8:55 a.m., June 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported someone scratched his truck. Officer provided assistance, 11:43 a.m., June 26.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue said overnight they witnessed two teen males walking eastbound through several properties opening car doors. Officer provided assistance, 12:30 p.m., June 26.
Officer initiated activity at Heart Mountain Street with a vehicle broken into, 1:08 p.m., June 26.
Officer initiated activity at Red Butte Avenue with a vehicle broken into overnight, 1:10 p.m., June 26.
Caller on 15th Street reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and numerous high dollar items were taken. Officer provided assistance, 1:13 p.m., June 26.
Officer initiated activity at Red Butte Avenue with a vehicle broken into overnight, 1:18 p.m., June 26.
Caller on Rio Vista Avenue reported she received a death threat on her land line. Officer provided assistance, 2:39 p.m., June 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported an intoxicated male standing next to a Subaru. Two females were with him. They were throwing beer bottles, and he urinated in the parking lot, 10:56 p.m., June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.