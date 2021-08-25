CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The court approved an order dismissing with prejudice all claims against the Hathaway defendants. The Campbells are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Dean Clarke; Clarke had his charge for stalking reduced to a misdemeanor for harassment, to which he pleaded no contest. Charges were dismissed for violation of a protection order. Clarke was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation, $200 in court fees and a 306 day suspended jail sentence. He was accused of stalking a woman in 2019, leaving a package for the female at her residence.
State v. Michael Felt; Felt pleaded guilty to delivery of meth. He was charged $70 in fees to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations and $325 in court fees. Felt sold 0.3 grams of meth to a confidential informant in 2014.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; Tim Blatt has been substituted as counsel for Chelsea Velker. The state has been ordered precluded from offering any testimony or evidence referencing any information contained in the 377 pages of discovery produced on July 29. An Aug. 2 pretrial conference and Sept. 2 jury trial has been set for the case. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone had his request to have his GPS ankle monitor removed approved so he could have an MRI in Chicago. His request to have his $250,000 cash bond modified to a $50,000 commercial surety was denied. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
