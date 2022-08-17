Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 9, 1:51 p.m., 720 Lindsey Lane. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 minutes.
Aug. 9, 9:35 p.m., 1821 Mountain View Drive. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Aug. 10, 1:48 p.m., 17th and Sheridan. Diesel spill, covered with absorbent, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Aug. 12, 3:13 p.m., 100 Ishawooa Creek Road. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 minutes.
Aug. 12, 4:33 p.m., 4348 US 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Aug. 13, 12:26 p.m., 134 East Cooper Lane. Man’s foot stuck under excavator, out upon arrival, 3 units and 10 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Aug. 15, 11:08 a.m., Josie Lane and 6WX. Report of fire, investigated, burn pile without permit, 6 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 52 minutes.
Aug. 16, 7:49 a.m., 17th and Stampede. Motor vehicle accident, assisted with traffic control, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 56 minutes.
