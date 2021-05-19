CIVIL ACTIONS
Bonnie Smith v. Buffalo Bill Memorial Association; A June 10 scheduling conference has been set for the case. Smith is suing the Buffalo Bill Center of the West for what she claims was more than $70,000 in unreturned personal possessions upon her termination from the museum in March 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Michael Rosacci; Rosacci is scheduled for a Aug. 20 pretrial conference and Sept. 20 jury trial. He is charged with possession of controlled substance meth- third or subsequent offense, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Rosacci was found with 0.55 grams of meth and a meth pipe in the Good2Go parking lot in March. He had prior drug convictions from 2008 and 2015. Rosacci is now out of custody after posting a $5,000 cash/surety bond.
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone has waived his right to a speedy trial. The defense and state have submitted their lists of witnesses they may call and photographs, audio recordings and medical records they will introduce as exhibits in the case. The alleged victims in the case are included in both witness lists. Stone is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
State v. Gerald Johnston; Michelle Burns is substituting as counsel for Johnston in place of Travis Smith. Johnston is facing a felony for burglary, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for unlawful use of a credit card for less than $1,000, charges carrying up to $750 in fines and 6 months in prison. In March, Johnston allegedly broke into a car and stole credit cards and about $600 cash before leading authorities on a cross-county chase into Montana.
State v. Garrett Bailey; Bailey’s bond was set at $75,000 cash only. He is facing felony charges for 2 counts theft of property valued at more than $1,000 and property destruction of $1,000 or more, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, charges carrying an additional 1.5 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bailey is accused of stealing three vehicles, engaging two near-miss collisions, running through a deployed spike strip, and leading authorities from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police Department on a high speed chase reaching speeds of 125 MPH on WYO 120 South in February.
