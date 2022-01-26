Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
John Henry Anderson, speeding in school zone, $180; Rebecca Watson speeding, $122; Penny Boyles, no valid or expired registration, $110.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Thomas Stewart, Drexel Hill, Pa., speeding, $116; Cole Mattson, Powell, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Brett Harpling, Las Vegas, Nev., $160; Han Ze, Kearney, Neb., driving while suspended, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Patrick Dewayne Little, Meeteetse, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay; Michael Maassen, Aurora, Colo., public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
