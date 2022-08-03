Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Rani Nomura, 37, domestic battery, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, July 29.
Karen Salisbury, 63, domestic battery, July 30.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 8VC in Clark says intoxicated person is causing problems, 2:37 p.m. July 27.
Caller on Road 8VC in Clark said person from earlier has returned to the property, 5:58 p.m. July 27.
Caller on Main Street in Ralston says that two persons were just in a physical altercation, 12:04 a.m. July 29.
Caller on Mountain Drive in Cody is reporting a house party at address given last night. Deputy provided assistance, 10:43 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Liberty Lane in Cody says there was a physical altercation, 8:07 p.m. July 30.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Road 6WX in Cody, white truck in the ditch and no one around the vehicle, 2:54 a.m. July 24.
Car parts all over the highway on US 14A in Cody, deputy provided assistance, 5:04 p.m. July 24.
Tree in the road between Lane 9 and Lane 8 in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 8:51 p.m. July 24.
Tree down in road on Lane 14 in Powell, deputy provided assistance, 9:01 p.m. July 24.
Tree in the road on Road 6 and US 14A in Powell, deputy provided assistance, 10:19 a.m. July 25.
Two bulls in the roadway WYO 120 N in Cody. Bulls returned to owner, 10:49 a.m. July 25.
Caller on Road 2ABN in Cody says there are two cows in the roadway. Cows returned to owner, 7:58 p.m. July 26.
Caller on Road 8 and Lane 11 in Powell reported motorcycle doing wheelies and tailgating. Deputy unable to locate, 11:54 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Cooper Lane in Cody says there are two motorcycles that have been racing up and down Cooper Lane. Deputy unable to locate, 4:57 p.m. July 30.
Other
Caller on Saddle Hill Road in Meeteetse would like to speak to deputy about vandalism on property with fence line. Deputy unable to assist, 9:24 a.m. July 26.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell says caller’s dog ran onto the neighbor’s property and the neighbor shot the dog. No persons were threatened with the weapon. Deputy issued a citation, 2:06 p.m. July 26.
Caller on Road 2AB in Cody reported property damage, two windows and truck lights have BB holes in them. Deputy provided assistance, 5:50 p.m. July 27.
Caller on Oak Drive in Cody says a child was bitten by a cat. Deputy provided assistance 10:58 p.m. July 28.
Caller on Road YXD in Cody said person bit by a dog in the back of a truck, 12:27 p.m. July 29.
Caller on Road 6WXE in Cody says that a person in a black SUV was harassing them as they were out shooting. Deputy provided assistance 8:43 p.m. July 30.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Amanda Farlow, 22, warrant, July 28.
Sasha Rimmer, 29, Lovell, probation and parole sanction, July 29.
Andrew Rogers, 59, warrant, Aug. 1.
Disturbance
Caller on Shoshone Trail North would like to speak to an officer about neighbor’s barking dogs. Caller advised it is an ongoing issue with constant barking. Officer provided assistance, 12:19 p.m. July 28.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says neighbor is screaming and threatening to slap the caller. Officer provided assistance, 5:46 p.m. July 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there is yelling and screaming going on in the alley. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 2:04 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there is an intoxicated male refusing to go back to his room and cursing at staff. Officer provided assistance, 2:42 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says neighbor came outside yelling at her repeatedly. Officer provided assistance, 6:49 p.m. July 31.
Caller on 15th Street says neighbor is harassing caller, no weapons, alcohol, drugs. Officer provided assistance, 9:09 a.m. Aug. 1.
Traffic
Caller on WYO 120 N said gold crew cab truck swerving into oncoming traffic as well as off the road. Officer unable to locate, 9:36 a.m. July 26.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller states that his truck has minor damage to the mirror but that both mirrors have been pushed in, so he states his vehicle has been tampered with. Officer provided assistance, 2:03 p.m. July 27.
Caller on Road 2AB reported delayed traffic complaint, vehicle passing on double solid and speeding at approximately 5:30 p.m., caller has recording of incident as well as talking to driver. Officer provided assistance, 5:58 p.m. July 27.
REDDI report on Sheridan Avenue caller said Chevy Blazer, silver stickers on back window, holding beer out the window and was all over the road. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 5:24 p.m. July 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a white Ford Taurus was speeding through the alley and then made threats that he would shoot the caller when the caller confronted him. Officer provided assistance, 7:54 p.m. July 28.
Red Jeep Compass vs. blue Dodge Ram 1500, no injuries, no blockage on 10th Street. Officer provided assistance 8:12 p.m. July 28.
Other
Caller requesting welfare check on uncle on Pioneer Avenue, last contact made a week ago. Officer provided assistance, 10:47 a.m. July 26.
Car parked in two hour parking longer than supposed to be on Roger Sedam Drive, 10:47 a.m. July 26.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue says she is concerned about a white four door vehicle in front of her house. Officer provided assistance, 10:02 p.m. July 26.
Male caller on Sheridan Avenue says he was knocked out half a block from his location, 12:53 a.m. July 27.
Caller says his elderly mother on Cougar Avenue is being defrauded. Officer provided assistance, 2:03 p.m. July 27.
Three males on Yellowstone Avenue have stolen over $50 of merchandise with no attempt to pay, 6:42 p.m. July 27.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says that her neighbor is harassing and constantly yelling at her. Officer unable to assist, 9:19 a.m. July 28.
Caller on North Chugwater Drive says that someone trespassed on her property and cut tree limbs. Officer provided assistance, 10:25 a.m. July 28.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue says that there was a male in his 30s tall and very skinny with long dirty brown hair taking pictures of kids. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 1:31 p.m. July 28.
Caller on Lame Deer Avenue wants to report a dog that they think is being neglected. Dog is continuously barking and whimpering for over four hours, three days in a row. Officer provided assistance, 4:07 p.m. July 29.
Reporting party says that their neighbor broke their sprinkler on Bleistein Avenue Officer provided assistance, 7:31 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that a man wandered into the hotel wearing only shorts and said someone stole his vehicle and all his belongings. White male, 6 feet tall, brown shorts and short hair walking towards the Scout Motel where he said he was staying. Officer unable to locate, 8:01 a.m. July 30.
Welfare check requested on Stampede Avenue. A male with white shorts, grey T-shirt and white ball cap is pacing back and forth and talking to himself. Officer provided assistance, 9:44 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Canyon Avenue says he wants to report he is being verbally abused by his wife. Officer provided assistance, 11:18 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue is requesting a female be trespassed, she will not leave her bag outside the store. Female was gone upon arrival of officer, 11:46 a.m. July 30.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says there is a male pacing in front of Tread and Trails with black shirt, hat and white shorts. Officer gave assistance, 3:48 p.m. July 30.
Caller on 20th Street says that her neighbor’s dog is tied up to a tree in the backyard with no food or water. Officer provided assistance, 6:41 p.m. July 31.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says that someone stole a cooler out of the bed of her truck with food that she had just purchased, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 1.
Caller on River View Drive at approximately 10 a.m. Caller stated she heard somebody come into caller’s house and heard footsteps on wooden floor. Nothing taken from home, only thing she noticed was gate was not closed. Officer provided assistance, 7:28 p.m. Aug. 1.
Caller on 31st Street says that someone is shooting a weapon off to the north of his location. Officer unable to locate, 10:56 p.m. Aug. 1.
