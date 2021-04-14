Luanna Joy Mayes was born April 1, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Andrew and Kelsie Mayes of Lovell.
She weighed 10 pounds 14 ounces.
Eva Ann Martin was born April 6, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Shantelle and Ethan Martin of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Eva joins sibling Mavis, 3.
Grandparents are Robert and Lori Beecher, and Bob and Cindy Martin.
GraceLynn Lambeth was born April 7, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to DeAnna and Mitch Lambeth.
She weighed 7 pound 10 ounces.
GraceLynn joins siblings Grant, 11, Faith, 11, Malachi, 8, Monroe, 8, Oliver, 5.
Grandparents are Keith and Charlene Rowell, and Donna Tommy Lambeth, Gladys Rowell.
Miley Lynn Donahoo was born April 7, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Mariah Raile and Dalton Donahoo of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Miley joins sibling Rylee Ray, 2.
Grandparents are Ron Raile and Chassity Jones, and Brian and Kelli Donahoo.
Shane Timothy Willert was born April 8, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to John and Theresa Willert of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Shane joins siblings Cassidy, 5, Peter, 3.
Grandparents are Lee and Ramona Willert, and Dan and Patty Magalisky.
Travis Tolman was born April 9, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Kim and Levi Tolman of Clark.
He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 1/2 inces long.
Travis joins siblings Tayler, Cannon, Jericho, Malaya and Allison.
