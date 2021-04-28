Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Loud music coming from Boot and Bottle Riding Club, assistance given, County Road 6WX, Cody, April 24, 9:23 p.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, County Road 2ABS and Road 2AB, Cody, April 20, 11:17 a.m.
One-vehicle crash, case opened, Road 4, Powell, April 21, 9:46 p.m.
Multi-vehicle crash, one injury confirmed, US 14A, Powell, April 23, 9:30 p.m.
Driver cited, reason not listed, US 14A, Cody, April 23, 10:36 p.m.
Vehicles racing up and down road, call completed, Road 12, Powell, April 24, 8:12 p.m.
Other
Request deputy speak with wife who is having medical issues, case opened, Valley Road, Meeteetse, April 18, 10:18 a.m.
Reporting party receiving harassing calls about being sued, Mann Ranch Trail, Cody, April 19, 8:38 a.m.
Reporting party says they are an area water master trying to check lines, receiving threats from neighbors, case opened, Stone Sheep Circle, Powell, April 19, 10:42 a.m.
Large pig, headed south, called transferred to Wyoming Highway Patrol as well, assistance given, WYO 120 S and County Road 3KD, Meeteetse, April 19, 2:25 p.m.
Child out of control at Triangle Cross Ranch, tagged as assault, case opened, April 19, 4:18 p.m.
Reporting party believes deceased man’s guns and money were taken by his ex-wife, Shiloh Road, Cody, 4:23 p.m.
Two cows in the road, assistance given, Road 1 and Lane 9 1/2, Powell, April 19, 10:40 p.m.
Fence had been cut through and someone drove on the property, unable to assist, US 14A, Cody, April 20, 7:15 p.m.
Black lab and Australian shepherd lost, returned to owner, April 20, 8:09 p.m.
Theft reported, case opened, nothing further, Road 3, Powell, April 20, 8:59 p.m.
Multiple cows in the road, unable to locate, Lane 9 and Road 1, Powell, April 20, 9:29 p.m.
Request for a deputy or officer to be present during a Planning and Zoning hearing, Sheridan Avenue, Cody April 21, 11:46 a.m.
Reporting party says neighbor continues to call her no matter where they are and tell their dogs are barking, does this every time the dog barks, County Road 2AC, Cody, April 21, 5:33 p.m.
Two cows laying in the road, returned to owner, Lane 9 and Road 1, Powell, April 22, 5:30 a.m.
Brown cockerpoodle lost, Ranch Lane, Cody, April 22, 4:28 p.m.
Animal on the road, returned to owner, Lane 14 and Road 13, Powell, April 23, 8:14 p.m.
Man walking to residences and looking in windows, unable to locate, April 23, 8:40 p.m.
Possible roping calf headed south, unable to locate, Lane 9 and Road 1, Powell, April 24, 7:16 a.m.
Cows out of the fence, assistance given, Dutcher Springs Trail, Powell, April 24, 7:52 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kristan Koltes, 32, warrant for probation violation, April 21
Ty Daugherty, 42, warrant, April 25
Disturbance
Dogs barking nonstop for three hours, Alger Avenue and 15th Street, April 19, 11:08 a.m.
Traffic
Semi stuck on ice, 17th Street and Stampede Avenue, April 19, 8:13 a.m.
Delayed report of fender-bender, case opened, 10th Street and Beck Avenue, Aril 20, 1:18 p.m.
Semi vs. truck, no injury, no blockage, Spirit Mountain Drive and Berdahl Avenue, April 20, 3:35 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, Depot Drive, April 22, 2:57 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, no insurance and no registration, Blackburn Avenue and G Avenue, April 23, 8:50 p.m.
Vehicle hit a dumpster, is trying to leave, case opened, 32nd Street, April 23, 9:03 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, April 25, 9:51 a.m.
Driver cited for no registration, warned for double VIN and no insurance, 12th Street and Alger Avenue, April 25, 11:57 a.m.
Driver cited for stop sign violation warned for illegal left turn, failure to signal left turn,
Other
Underage smokers, case opened, 10th Street, April 19, 1:10 p.m.
Took friend to hospital and now her purse has been lost, April 19, 3:38 p.m.
Son using mom’s credit card, reporting fraud, Stampede Avenue, April 19, 5 p.m.
Aggressive pit bull near the dumpster, unable to locate, 19th Street, April 19, 5:02 p.m.
Construction crew missing “a bunch” of traffic control wands from construction site, 17th Street, April 20, 9:45 a.m.
Wallet lost at courthouse, was in a silver lockbox, Sheridan Avenue, April 22, 11:37 a.m.
Reporting party says he is having issues with his neighbor, she wouldn’t let them in the house then mooned them in front of reporting party’s child, case opened, April 23, 6:13 p.m.
Request to speak with officer about theft at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Guest shipped a revolver to hotel, request to speak with an officer about it, case opened, Yellowstone Avenue, April 24, 11:04 a.m.
Reporting party says he was assaulted, case opened South Chugwater Drive, April 25, 11:41 p.m.
