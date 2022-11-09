Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 2, 3:03 a.m. County line of US 14-16-20, report of a motor vehicle accident, nothing found, four units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Nov. 3, 12:39 a.m., 2301 Pioneer Ave., alarm, investigated, two units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Nov. 6, 7:06 p.m., 937 Sheridan Ave., alarm, canceled, two units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Nov. 7, 8:02 p.m., 215 Road 6EH, power pole on fire, stood by for Rocky Mountain Power, five units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 42 minutes.
