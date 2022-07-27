Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 20, 12:56 p.m., 11th and Wyoming. Motor vehicle accident, assisted police department, two vehicles and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
July 20, 10:52 p.m., MP 114 WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle accident, canceled, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
July 21, 12:26 p.m., 221 West Yellowstone Ave. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
July 21, 2:31 p.m., 221 West Yellowstone. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 minutes.
July 24, 2:55 a.m., MP 10 US 291, Southfork Highway. Motor vehicle accident, no one at scene, 4 units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
July 24, 6:35 a.m., MP 3 WYO 296. Motor vehicle accident, provided traffic control, 5 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 20 minutes.
July 24, 9:04 p.m., Road 2AB and Longhorn Drive. Power line down, provided traffic control, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 56 minutes.
July 24, 9:33 p.m., 745 Road 6WX. Tree on fire, investigated, no tree on fire, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 35 minutes.
July 26, 11:10 a.m., 2910 Big Horn Ave. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 136 minutes.
