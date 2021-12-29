Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kerry Pae, $65; Kirk Bell, $130; Randy Folker, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cody Barham, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jennifer Westlake, Riverton, $130; Emily Polaczek, Lemont, Ill., $150; Herbert Guttler, Mukilteo, Wash., $15; Mary Patterson, Frisco, Colo., $110; Russell Hansen, Joliet, Mont., $175.
