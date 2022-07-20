Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Britany Deherrera, 29, unlawful contact, recklessly causes bodily injury, July 13.
Joseph Underwood, 47, warrant, July 14.
Albert Kukuchka, 60, driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, July 17.
Alexandra Beauchamp-Johnson, 28, battery, property destruction, July 17.
Anna Adams, 46, warrant, July 18.
Disturbance
Caller on Opal Lane in Powell said they are hearing gunshots outside of the house. Deputy provided assistance, 2:52 a.m. July 16.
Caller on Riverside Ave. in Powell says that early this morning there were numerous shots fired in an area somebody wasn’t supposed to be in. Deputy provided assistance, 8:47 a.m. July 16.
Traffic
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue in Cody. Tan truck all over the road headed eastbound from North Fork. Referred to other agency, 4:00 p.m. July 11.
Traffic complaint on Nez Perce Drive in Cody. Speeders up and down the road. Officer provided assistance, 2:45 p.m. July 12.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody says that around 5:30 p.m. every day the same vehicle is seen driving eastbound on the highway committing multiple traffic violations. Deputy unable to locate, 4:07 p.m., July 12.
Traffic complaint on US 14A and Nez Perce Drive, a truck swerving all over the road. Deputy unable to locate 10:07 a.m., July 13.
Caller on Road 10 and Lane 8 in Powell says there is a black calf on the side of the road. Deputy provided assistance, 12:50 p.m. July 14.
REDDI report on Road 6DU in Cody. Caller states subject left headed east bound towards Cody. Deputy unable to locate, 9:11 p.m. July 14.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 6UU in Cody, a blue truck is on its side in the dirt bike area. Gone upon deputy’s arrival, 4:40 p.m. July 15.
Tree in road on Road 6 in Powell, 7:17 p.m. July 15.
Approximately seven cows in road on Lane 8 in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 5:46 p.m. July 16.
Car vs. deer on Lane 5 in Powell, 9:38 p.m. July 16.
Black Dodge Ram vs. red Honda car on 11th Street. Caller says someone backed into her car. Car is currently at the senior center, 9:59 a.m. July 17.
Other
Search and Rescue call on Road 4UX and Timber Creek Road in Meeteetse. 58-year-old male stuck on a cliff and has no climbing equipment, 7:59 p.m. July 10.
Physical altercation happened on Road 8 1/2 in Powell, 11:39 a.m. July 13.
Physical altercation occurred on Lane 18 in Cody. Deputy provided assistance, 5:13 p.m. July 14.
Body of 67-year-old female found on Road 2BC, 10:56 p.m. July 13.
Caller on Main Street in Ralston has questions about disposing of a renter’s property they aren’t claiming. Deputy provided assistance, 12:52 p.m. July 14.
Caller on 44th Street in Cody would like to speak with a deputy about possible traffic control for a block party tomorrow. Deputy unable to assist, 9:40 a.m. July 15.
Caller on Road 18 in Powell wants to talk to a deputy about dealing with threats. Deputy provided assistance, 5:58 p.m. July 15.
Physical altercation on US 14A in Powell, 2:30 p.m. July 16.
Caller on Saddle String Drive in Cody wants a person removed from home, 2:34 p.m. July 16.
Caller on Agua Via in Cody says that a group came up the road and were told its private property, so they went back through the gate and are now back on someone else’s private land. Deputy provided assistance, 2:37 p.m. July 16.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody said a vehicle pulled up by barn and they have been there for approximately thirty minutes. Deputy provided assistance, 11:40 p.m. July 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Peter Deg, 28, warrant, July 13.
Jasper Jenson, 34, driving while license suspended, second offense, and criminal trespass, July 14.
Joseph Wooden, 20, warrant, July 14.
Anna Adams, 46, driving while under the influence of controlled substance, second offense within ten years, possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, no drivers license and probation violation, July 15.
Scott Teaschner, 52, driving while under the influence, first offence in 10 years, failure to signal, July 16.
Ashley Wilson, 23, driving while under the influence, first offense within 10 years, failure to maintain lane, July 17.
Nanette Santos, 68, driving while under the influence first offense with 10 years and headlights not in use and no liability insurance, July 17.
Weston Barnes, 35, driving while under suspension, ignition interlock required, failure to stop at stop sign, and illegal lane change, July 18.
Disturbance
Caller on 6th Street says his female roommate is hitting him in the face. Officer provided assistance, 7:24 p.m. July 12.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue thinks there is a drunk female yelling at everyone. Officer provided assistance, 8:20 p.m. July 16.
Caller on 20th Street says there is a verbal domestic approximately four houses north of his location standing outside a vehicle in the alley. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 11:25 p.m. July 16.
Caller on Twin Creek Trail Avenue says there is a dog barking for approximately 30 minutes and has happened a lot the last few days. Officer provided assistance, 11:40 p.m. July 16.
Traffic
Truck drove through a fence on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:20 p.m. July 12.
REDDI report on Sheridan Avenue. White BMW SUV passed in no passing lane and swerving. Officer unable to locate, 3:14 p.m. July 13.
Hit and run occurred at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Ave. They believe it was a black Ford pickup, 7:58 p.m. July 14.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street says that within the last two weeks his wife’s truck may have been hit. Officer provided assistance, 5:11 p.m. July 16.
Motor vehicle crash on 13th Street. Caller witnessed a white chevy truck strike an electrical box and drive off. Caller can see the vehicle parked down the street, 9:09 p.m. July 17.
Other
Caller on 8th Street needs to speak to an officer about how to get her luggage from a location. Officer provided assistance, 10:09 a.m. July 12.
Reporting party on Granite Court says there is someone trying to blackmail him over texts. Officer provided assistance, 3:12 p.m. July 12.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue has a female detained for $400 theft, 10:48 p.m. July 12.
Caller on 12th Street says that some things have been stolen from his truck at his residence, 9:58 a.m. July 13.
Caller on Appalachian Avenue says that someone stole a political sign from their yard. Officer provided assistance, 1:19 p.m. July 13.
Caller on Cougar Avenue is requesting a welfare check as she has not seen male resident for three days, his vehicle is home but he is not answering the door. Officer provided assistance, 3 p.m. July 13.
Caller is requesting a welfare check on patient on Pioneer Avenue. She was in the ER yesterday and they can’t reach her today. Officer gave assistance, 3:19 p.m. July 13.
Caller on Sunset Boulevard N says she has had multiple political signs taken in the area. Officer gave assistance, 3:51 p.m. July 13.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue would like to speak to an officer about an employee who picked up her son and put him on the ground crying. Officer provided assistance, 5:52 p.m. July 13.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue says subjects are bullying him, the subjects were in grey and white vehicle leaving. Officer unable to locate, 6:37 p.m. July 13.
Caller on 29th Street says someone broke into his apartment while he was gone. He is missing cash and a gift, 8:18 p.m. July 13.
Caller on Shepard Place in Cody says a male constantly harasses his staff when they are doing lawn work. Officer provided assistance, 11:49 a.m. July 14.
Caller on 12th Street hired a moving company to deliver their items to South Carolina and they haven’t received their belongings, nor can they get ahold of the moving company, 1:50 p.m. July 14.
Caller on 13th Street says someone siphoned gas from her vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 1:54 p.m. July 14.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there is a silver van with male and female panhandling. Officer provided assistance, 2:29 p.m. July 14.
Caller on 29th Street says her bike was taken. It was chained to a tree. Officer provided assistance, 4:06 p.m. July 14.
Caller on West Avenue says a subject has been texting him odd things after agreeing to paint his house. Officer provided assistance, 6:14 p.m. July 14.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue wants to report abuse and alcohol use in the home. Officer unable to locate, 11:29 p.m. July 15.
Caller on B Street says that her neighbor’s dog tries to eat her every time she turns the water on along their shared fence line. Officer provided assistance, 3:08 p.m. July 15.
Caller on 19th Street and Pioneer Avenue says a neighbor yelled obscenities at her. Caller wants the lady cited. Officer unable to assist, 6:51 p.m. July 15.
Caller on Newton Avenue had a political sign stolen. Officer provided assistance, 11:33 p.m. July 16.
Caller on Beck Avenue said Cheney sign was taken, 5:39 a.m. July 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.