Licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Connor E. Notman, 24, and Tasha R. McKelvey, 24, both of Cody.
Tyrel L. Sorrells, 36, and Katelyn C. Golden, 27, both of Cody.
Alexander E. Wishneff, 30 of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irena Grizelj, 32, of Manchester, United Kingdom.
Kevin K. Keller, 62, and Katherine K. Schaak, 57, both of Shell.
Logan M. Reiher, 32, and Inna Karpaenkova, 24, both of Cody.
Mark E. Berryman, 51, and Shelley R. Herman, 58, both of Lovell.
Cap L. McClure, 24, and Sophia R. Warner, 25, both of Cody.
Kyle A. Upton, 25, and Faith R. Wood, 22, both of Lovell.
Jason M. Bohannon, 36, and Georgia M. O’Connor, 21, both of Gardiner, Mont.
Andru D. Renaud, 38, and Stephanie K. Jacobson, 28, both of Powell.’
Jeremy L. Johnson, 41, and Sarah M. Click, 35, both of Powell.
Amber N. Peabody, 39, and Matthew J. Steinmetz, 43, both of Cody.
Klayton W. Lundvall, 22, of Cody and Callie R. Siggins, 19, of Powell.
Sawyer R. Coggins, 30, and Samantha O. Marshall, 26, both of Meeteetse.
Robin S. Richardson, 54, and Olga Ayala, 39, both of Phoenixville, Pa.
Arlin J. Schiermeister, 57, of Lovell and Tracey R. Johnson Market, 64 of Thermopolis.
