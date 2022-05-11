CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Travis Dawe; Dawe’s case involving eight separate charges of burglary, was bound over to district court May 3. The new charges include burglary, theft, forgery and conspiracy to commit theft. Dawe’s bond is $100,000 cash only and he remains in jail.
State v. Michael A. Rosacci; Rosacci pled guilty April 25 to possession of controlled substance meth, his third or subsequent offense. He will receive a substance abuse assessment and there will be a presentence investigation done. He was arrested in April on a warrant stemming from him being pulled over and charged with DUI on Feb. 26 in Hot Springs County. The trooper wrote in his affidavit that all occupants in the vehicle were using “acid.” Rosacci was arrested in March, 2021, after being found with 0.55 grams of meth and a meth pipe in the Good2Go parking lot. He had prior drug convictions from 2008 and 2015.
State v. Tylor Scott Michael; Michael was arraigned April 28 in Park County Fifth District Court on charges of attempt to commit strangulation of a household member, a felony; knowingly possessing a controlled substance, a felony; and misdemeanors for domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and two counts of theft.
State v. Frank Wilson; Wilson’s bond was set at $150,000 cash only on May 5. He is charged with strangulation of a household member, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, from an April 6 incident at the Beartooth Inn. He faces not more than 10 years prison and $10,000 fine if found guilty.
