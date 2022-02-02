Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 27, 11:54 a.m., 72 Ptarmigan Drive. Alarm, investigated, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 56 minutes.
Jan. 27, 12:11 p.m., 115 West Yellowstone Ave. Alarm, investigated, 5 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Jan. 27, 6:07 p.m., Mountain View drive and 17th Street. Motor vehicle wreck, traffic control, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 53 minutes.
Jan. 28, 5:03 p.m., 171 Road 3EXC. Grass fire, extinguished, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
Jan. 28, 8:12 p.m., 1 Kiowa road. Gas leak, investigated, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 18 minutes.
Jan. 29, 3:44 p.m., 1714 Stampede Ave. Call to assist CPD, canceled, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.