Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 27, 9:44 p.m., 6900 WYO 120 S, motor vehicle accident, traffic control, four units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 23 minutes.
Sept. 28, 11:14 a.m., 1585 Sheridan Ave., motor vehicle accident, assisted with traffic control, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 46 minutes.
Sept. 28, 1:10 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave., alarm, canceled, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Sept. 29, 6:47 a.m., 318 County Road 6WX, motor vehicle accident, investigated, four units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 33 minutes.
Oct. 1, 4:16 p.m., Road 6QS and Shiloh, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, four units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 5 minutes.
Oct. 2, 2:10 p.m., 237 F St., alarm, investigated, two units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Oct. 3, 11:56 a.m., 2525 Big Horn Ave., motor vehicle accident, extricated person, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 32 minutes.
